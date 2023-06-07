Local bands offered opportunity to perform in front of 15,000 crowd in Aylesbury

Aylesbury Town Council has announced a competition offering local bands the opportunity to perform on the main stage of its mega festival.

The council is hosting a ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition with the winning independent act getting to perform at Live in the Park.

Live in the Park is a free festival held at Vale Park which often attracts crowds of up to 15,000 people. This year’s event takes place on 26 August.

2022 Battle of the Bands winners Crimson 97 (left) and runners up Faces Fall are part of the 2023 Live in the Park line up

As well as performing to thousands, the winning band will receive an eight-hour studio session worth £300 thanks to XYZ Music Academy.

Parklife Weekend, also sees live music return to the Aylesbury site the following day when Proms in the Park takes over.

Battle of the Bands is held at the entertainment tent at the free event. Shortlisted bands will perform their own choice of material plus one specified cover track to a panel of expert judges.

The entertainment tent will host this year's Battle of the Bands

Duncan Lee, XYZ Music Academy managing director, said: “XYZ Music Academy are incredibly excited to be working with the Live in the Park team again to deliver Battle of the Bands competition to the event!“This is a great chance to win a free studio day at the XYZ centre in Westcott Venture Park. This is all in aid of giving musicians in Aylesbury new and exciting opportunities. We are excited to see the winners of the 2022 Battle of the Bands competition, Crimson 97, and runners-up, Faces Fall, perform at the main event this year.”

Interested bands can apply via an online form that can be found here, the deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday 23 June.

Shortlisted bands will be contacted by Friday 30 June and will perform in the event’s Entertainment Tent on Saturday 26 August in front of a live audience and judges.

Live in the Park will be headlined by Who’s Got the Dog, a local band known for their pop covers. The 10-piece band wowed crowds at the free event in 2019, with their dual vocal spin on pop, rock and soul tracks.

