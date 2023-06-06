James Bye will play the Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

EastEnders actor James Bye will be swapping the borough of Walford for the town of Aylesbury this Christmas to star as Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Fri 1 Dec 2023 – Wed 3 Jan 2024.

James took up residence in Albert Square back in 2014 playing Martin Fowler and has since remained a familiar face on the square.

Last year he added another string to his princely bow, as a contestant in the 20th series of primetime TV contest Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Amy Dowden.Prior to EastEnders, James studied at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and had a varied career on stage and screen including working alongside Ricky Gervais in Cemetery Junction and Jason Statham in Hummingbird.James is no stranger to the Waterside panto, having previously supported fellow EastEnders actors Danny Walters (Beauty and the Beast, 2019) and Davood Ghadami (Aladdin, 2022) when they trod the Waterside boards.

He said: “I jumped at the chance to be part of the festive fun, having heard such positive things from Danny and Dav. I’ve brought my family for the last few years and seen them totally hooked. Hearing how much fun Davood had last year, made me want to get in on the action. It’s going to be an absolute riot and I’m 100 per cent here for it!”