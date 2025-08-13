It’s a mere two weeks away, but Leeds Festival seems to have arrived very quickly this year - could it be the onset of the heatwave, or how quickly other festivals have come around this year?

Either way, there is plenty of discussion to be had ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend; with both Lola Young and now House of Protection bowing out of this year’s festival, it leaves a gap or two open for a last-minute inclusion or, to the delight of many, a vaunted secret set that you just happened to come across this year at Bramham Park.

Could the anniversary of a long-awaited reunion announcement coax one band to perform a short but potentially very sweet set between their international tour dates? Could a hyperpop star drop a surprise DJ set? Or are we about to see the return of one of the UK’s most beloved indie acts - who at this stage might suggest to “don’t believe the ‘ype?”

Here’s our suggestion of who could be secretly performing at Leeds Festival later this month, and our reasons (nee: excuses) why they’ve made our list.

The Ting Tings A reunion from a well-known act, but not a huge current presence, The Ting Tings' appearance would be a blast of nostalgia. Their new album, Home, was released in June, and their last announced UK shows were also in June. This leaves their schedule clear for the festival weekend, and their simple setup would make a surprise appearance a tempting way to re-engage with fans and promote their new music.

The Snuts As a Scottish band with a rapidly growing following, a secret set at a major festival would be a fantastic way to build buzz. Their "rough-and-ready" and raucous live show doesn't require a massive production, making them logistically perfect for a packed tent on a smaller stage.

The Lathums As another exciting emerging band from the North, The Lathums would be an ideal choice. Their sound and devoted fanbase would create an electric atmosphere, and a surprise gig would serve as a fantastic launchpad to a larger audience, fitting the festival's history of championing up-and-coming talent.