The pair were also scheduled to perform at the Heavy Music Awards later this month

Leeds Festival has been hit with another cancellation this week.

House of Protection have bowed out of this year’s event, due to health issues.

The cancellation comes a month after Lola Young revealed she would also be unable to perform this year due to ‘unforeseen scheduling conflicts.’

House of Protection, formed by Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta, who are both former members of the acclaimed post-hardcore band Fever 333, were scheduled to perform at this year’s event over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, but a recent post on their Instagram has informed fans that this is no longer possible.

Music duo House of Protection have cancelled their upcoming appearance at Leeds Festival, but are still on track to open for Architects during their October UK tour. | Wrenne Evans

The duo explained: “We are devastated to announce that we will no longer be performing at this year's Reading & Leeds Festivals. Most of the funding to make this short trip possible was coming from our performance at the Heavy Music Awards, which unfortunately has been cancelled due to unforeseen and serious health issues affecting a key member of their team.

“Our condolences go out to that team member during this challenging time. We are deeply sorry to disappoint those who were excited to see us. Unfortunately, we simply don't have the resources to make this happen at the moment.

They added that the fan support “means everything to us” and that they will make it up to fans shortly, with their support slots during Architects UK tour in October expected to still go ahead.

It marks another cancellation to the festival, after Lola Young’s announcement in July that due to ‘unforeseen scheduling conflicts,’ she would no longer be able to perform at Leeds, Reading and Parklife Festival earlier this year.

That has led to fans complaining that, despite the announcement, no one has been brought in to fill her performance slot at the festival, despite it being a prominent slot during the weekend.

