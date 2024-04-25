Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Manford has confirmed he will be coming to Aylesbury as part of his latest UK tour.

On 6 February, 2025, the Salford-born comic is coming to the Waterside Theatre.

He is touring the nation with his latest stand-up show: - A Manford All Seasons. His trip to Aylesbury was confirmed alongside 51 other dates, that have been added to the famous comic’s latest series of gigs both this year and next.

Jason Manford is coming to Aylesbury next year

Jason kicks off the tour in his home city in September, before finishing February 2025 at the Orchard Theatre in Dartford on 15 February.

Tickets are available to purchase now and more details can be found online on the comedian’s website.

Jason performed his last stand-up special, Like Me, 280 times in the UK and it received glowing reviews from both The Daily Mail and The Guardian.

He is also known for his work on the small screen, hosting shows such as Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium and The Royal Variety Performance. Jason was also a a judge on ITV1’s Saturday night talent show Starstruck and has hosted BBC One’s primetime show Big Night of Musicals since 2022.