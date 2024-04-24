Aylesbury contestants wanted as casting opens for latest season of Big Brother

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Producers are looking for applicants in Aylesbury to apply for the latest season of Big Brother.

In 2024, the divisive reality television show is returning to the small screen on ITV2 and ITVX.

It will be the second time the famous reality show runs under the ITV umbrella, after the broadcasting giant announced it had bought the rights to the show in 2022.

A new cast will enter the Big Brother house later this year

AJ Odudu and Will Best are hosting the series which is set to air in late 2024. A spokesperson for ITV Studios said: “We want to hear from the most interesting, funny and stand-out characters from all walks of life.”

If successful, Aylesbury applicants will have to carry out tasks and survive live evictions, in order to be crowned the winner.

Applications can be made on the show’s official website. Producers advise that the application window closes on 31 July and that all entrants must be aged 18 or over when applying.

In 2018, Big Brother was shelved by Channel Five, that had picked up the broadcasting rights for the early noughties phenomenon in 2011. ITV announced it was reviving the show in 2022, tying the announcement in with its popular gossip-filled reality show, Love Island.

Jordan Sangha, a lawyer from Scunthorpe, won the first series of the re-booted show last autumn. Big Brother has turned numerous members of the public into household names from Jade Goody to Kate Lawler.