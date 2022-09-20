Internationally known Aylesbury band joins food poverty support campaign

Marillion, who first formed in 1979, is set to support the Aylesbury Mayor’s charity challenge at an upcoming showcase.

Marillion is returning to Aylesbury for a special homecoming event this Saturday (24 September), at the Waterside Theatre.

Aylesbury Town Council announced it was “immensely grateful” that Marillion has pledged to support The 10 Tonne Challenge.

Madrid, SPAIN: Marillion singer Steve Hogarth plays his piano during a rehearsal after an AFP interview in Madrid 18 March,2006. ( JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon is aiming to donate 10 tonnes of goods to Aylesbury before the end of his term.

Marillion is asking its fans to bring a tin or two to the upcoming gig.

The band heard about the challenge through its supporters and on social media.

Councillor Tim Dixon with staff members from Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Each year, the Aylesbury Mayor chooses a charity to support during their time in the role.

For 2022 to 2023, Councillor Dixon named Aylesbury Foodbank as one of his two chosen not-for-profit organisations to support and promote.

He has until May 2023 to collect 10 tonnes of non-perishable goods to achieve his aim.

Many businesses and organisations across Aylesbury have set up donation ports to assist Aylesbury Foodbank.

The event takes place at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Councillor Dixon said: “I am delighted Marillion are supporting my 10 Tonne Challenge and supporting Aylesbury Foodbank. Each donation received through the challenge will go to support residents in Aylesbury. Your donations really do count. Each tin or packet will go towards ensuring that someone in our town will get a meal.

“I'd like to thank each and every one of you for your donations at this concert.”

To contribute residents can contact the council via email on [email protected] and by phone at 01296 395514 to find their nearest donation station.

Heather-Joy Garrett, Operations Manager at Aylesbury Foodbank said: “Aylesbury Foodbank has been open since 2016 and is part of the Trussell Trust network. There are eight foodbank centres across Aylesbury which provide help to those who may need it.