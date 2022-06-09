Aylesbury mayor announces the charities he will be supporting this year

The first of these fundraisers will be taking on a 10-Tonne Challenge for Aylesbury Foodbank, which is funded by local churches and community groups. To support the challenge Foodbank donation stations will be available at all town council community events to encourage people to donate non-perishable items to support the charity.

The mayor’s second charity, Emmett’s Genies, was founded by Amy Scullard. Amy was inspired to build a “wish village” after visiting Give Kids The World Village in Florida with her son Emmett, who was diagnosed with a stage one germ cell tumour, aged just two and a half.Cllr Dixon, said: “I have chosen to support both charities as they each make a difference to the lives of residents in Aylesbury.“As a trustee of Aylesbury Foodbank, I know how important it is for people in our society to have access to food donations. I hope to raise more awareness of the foodbank during the year and I hope residents will help me to reach my 10 Tonne Challenge target before the end of my mayoral term.“Meeting with Amy, the founder of Emmett’s Genies, inspired me to raise as much money as possible to support her incredible long-term vision of creating a “wish village” to provide respite and long-lasting memories for critically ill children and their families.

"The physical village may take a while to come to fruition, but our funds will support the mid-term goal of an app created exclusively designed for critically ill children undergoing treatment. The app will allow children to create their own virtual “wish village” which will be then used to design the future physical village - leaving a permanent personalised legacy of the child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Cllr Tim Dixon, visits Aylesbury Foodbank

“It is an honour to choose these charities and I hope the town will support upcoming events to help raise as much awareness and funds for both of them.”Find out more about Aylesbury Foodbank here: https://aylesbury.foodbank.org.uk