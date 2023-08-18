Frank Turner is looking forward to headlining a popular Aylesbury Vale festival for the first time.

He is one of three headliners confirmed for Towersey Festival, as the popular summer event celebrates its second year in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frank’s headline slot on Saturday (27 August) will also represent the end of his latest UK tour and first time playing the famous folk-style festival.

Frank Turner

He released his ninth studio album, FTHC, and has been touring and promoting the album for on-and-off for the best part of two years.

Also, this year’s summer bank holiday will be a busy one for the popular songwriter, he is also slated to perform at Reading and Leeds festival.

Frank plans to drive down from Yorkshire after performing at Leeds Fest, before ending the live music on day two of Towersey Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 41-year-old admitted to knowing little about the festival before being contacted by the event organisers, but is excited about coming to the Bucks showcase.

He said, of the festival which will take place at the Claydon Estate near Buckingham for the second consecutive year: "Well I must confess to having not been super aware of it before this year.

"But they sent my booking agent a very lovely email and they offered me a headline slot, and I’m easy to flatter.

"Obviously, I did some reading around it, and it seems like it is a great institution, a cool independent festival. It seems like it is right up my street.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frank is sharing headline duty with The Divine Comedy and The Blockheads. Originally The Proclaimers were slated to headline, but had to pull out as Charlie Reid is suffering with health problems, affecting is ability to perform.

Frank has been appearing in front of live audiences for 25 years, having first found fame in the rock band, Million Dead, before achieving great acclaim as a solo artist.

He commented on differences between playing at festivals and on tour in front of an audience that are there just for him, adding: “In some ways it’s actually more fun trying to win people. I’m not going to stand here and jest about the fact that walking out in front of a crowd that go mental before you’ve even picked up a guitar, isn’t very endearing.

"And there will be people at Towersey that know my material, of course. But the point of festivals in a way is to make new friends. And this is all a long-winded way of saying you tend to play the hits at festivals. It’s not the place for the b-sides and deep cuts. There’s something extremely rewarding about starting a show and receiving a certain level of appreciation from an audience and finishing with more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some tickets for the festival are still available to purchase passes, plus more details on deals on offer can be found on the festival’s official website here.

Frank concluded: “I’m often surprised that I still get to do this for a living. There’s a lot of people who want to do all their lives and don’t get to. And a lot of the time that’s down to luck as much as anything else.