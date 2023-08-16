Aylesbury Vale festival announces last-minute change after The Proclaimers withdraw as headliners

A famous rock act has been announced as the Scottish duo’s replacements

An Aylesbury Vale festival has announced a high profile new headliner for its bank holiday show.

Towersey Festival, which relocated from the Oxfordshire village to a beauty site near Claydon last year, has confirmed a 70s rock act, as The Proclaimers’ replacements.

The Blockheads will headline the first night of the festival on Friday (25 August), after the Scottish double act was forced out due to Charlie Reid being unwell.

The Blockheads

Since forming in 1977, the veteran rockers are probably best-known for their work with iconic frontman, Ian Dury, who died in 2000.

As per tradition, Towersey Festival will be held over the summer bank holiday on Friday through to Monday.

Now, after its move away from Oxfordshire last year, the event will once again take place at the Claydon Estate near Buckingham.

The Blockheads are sharing headlining duty, with popular singer-songwriter, Frank Turner, and popular Britpop act, The Divine Comedy.

Towersey Festival Director, Joe Heap, said: “We are delighted to welcome back this iconic band and thrilled they could jump in at such short notice. We wish Charlie well and are of course sad not to see them at Towersey, but the Friday line up is bolstered by one of the best live bands on the scene.”

Chaz Jankel - who co-wrote the bulk of the tracks on the first Ian Dury and the Blockheads album, has kept the flame burning since Ian’s passing along with two other original members, Mick Gallagher on keyboards and John Turnbull on guitar.

The band is completed by drummer John Roberts, Dave Lewis on sax, Nathan King who joined from Level 42 and the most recent addition, Manchester music producer and ex-Rik Mayall scriptwriter Mike Bennett on vocals.

This month’s festival will be the 59th edition of Towersey, as well as music the event has comedy, dance, activities, workshops, and camping options.