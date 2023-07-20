Disco royalty Sister Sledge announces upcoming show at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre

Pioneering disco act Sister Sledge are performing at the Waterside Theatre later this year.

The band which found fame in the 1970s will be performing at the Aylesbury venue alongside their founding vocalist, Kathy Sledge.

Aylesbury has been included in the band’s November tour with the group performing on Friday 3 November.

Sister Sledge was formed in Philadelphia in the early 1970s. Kathy was just 13 when they signed a contract with Atco Records.

“I learned the appreciation and the art of music through my mother, father, and my grandmother,” Kathy said.

Early career highlights included the sisters being taken to Zaire to perform at the three-day music festival that preceded the Rumble in the Jungle, one the most famous sporting events of all-time, when Muhammad Ali fought George Foreman.

It was in 1979 that band hit the big time with their album ‘We Are Family’ which was a number one bestseller.

At the time Rolling Stone’s Stephen Holden wrote: “‘We Are Family,’ beautifully sung by Kathy Sledge, is a near perfect fusion of gospel fire and disco cool. Iconic producer Nile Rodgers says it best: ‘Kathy has one of the most original and unique voices in pop music. Always has and always will!’”

Billboard recently named the group’s original recording of “We Are Family” one of the “Top 20 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time”.

Now, Sister Sledge is ready to bring their magic to the stage once again with the ‘Sister Sledge Live’ UK tour featuring Kathy Sledge. Audiences

can expect an electrifying fusion of soulful harmonies, captivating performances, and a celebration of Sister Sledge’s phenomenal musical journey.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs CEO of LHG Events said, “We are delighted to be bringing Sister Sledge Live featuring Kathy Sledge to theatres across

the nation this November.

"Kathy is without doubt the authentic original sound of Sister Sledge. She is nothing short of spectacular live and an evening with her will certainly