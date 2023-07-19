Aylesbury school completes design project for upcoming Waterside Theatre production

Students from a school in Aylesbury have completed a long-term project designing a mask for an upcoming Waterside Theatre show.

Creative students from Aylesbury High School have created the mask which audiences will see at the upcoming production of The Wiz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A production of the famous alternate version of the Wizard of Oz is coming to the Waterside Theatre on 27 August.

The mask which will be appearing on stage next year

Most Popular

Well-known charity, Florence Nightingale Hospice, has cast the musical with over local youngsters with over 200 set to appear on stage.

In March of this year, Aylesbury High School was approached by Amy Quinlan, who works for the charity’s onstage team.

She asked students to design the mask which represents a huge set piece that is revealed at a crucial point in the play’s plot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was an immediate yes from the Art department and within a few days a team of Year 12 students had volunteered to lead the project.

Some of the painstaking design work completed by Aylesbury High School students

After meeting with the production team, the enormity of the task became apparent and the team began work on designs and how the structure would be constructed.

Aylesbury Box Company assisted by donating large sheets of cardboard that were used to create the structure of the mask that was later covered in paper mache.

A Level student, Charlotte, said: “I have a new found respect for those who work in the theatre industry. Designing and building large props is a huge undertaking, so much to take into account!”

Designed by students and staff from the Aylesbury school

Advertisement

Advertisement

Year 12 students were helped out by teachers and staff from the Art department, who also worked on lunch breaks over eight weeks to deliver the finished product.

Mrs Hartwell, head of Art said: “It was lovely to see the students work as a team and develop skills and techniques that are different to their A Level course. They worked relentlessly during lunchtimes and the finished piece is a credit to them. We are hugely grateful for this opportunity from Florence Nightingale and can’t wait to see it come to life on stage.”