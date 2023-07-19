News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury school completes design project for upcoming Waterside Theatre production

Students gave up their lunch breaks for weeks to complete the gigantic mask
By James Lowson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST

Students from a school in Aylesbury have completed a long-term project designing a mask for an upcoming Waterside Theatre show.

Creative students from Aylesbury High School have created the mask which audiences will see at the upcoming production of The Wiz.

A production of the famous alternate version of the Wizard of Oz is coming to the Waterside Theatre on 27 August.

The mask which will be appearing on stage next year
The mask which will be appearing on stage next year
    Well-known charity, Florence Nightingale Hospice, has cast the musical with over local youngsters with over 200 set to appear on stage.

    In March of this year, Aylesbury High School was approached by Amy Quinlan, who works for the charity’s onstage team.

    She asked students to design the mask which represents a huge set piece that is revealed at a crucial point in the play’s plot.

    It was an immediate yes from the Art department and within a few days a team of Year 12 students had volunteered to lead the project.

    Some of the painstaking design work completed by Aylesbury High School students
    Some of the painstaking design work completed by Aylesbury High School students
    After meeting with the production team, the enormity of the task became apparent and the team began work on designs and how the structure would be constructed.

    Aylesbury Box Company assisted by donating large sheets of cardboard that were used to create the structure of the mask that was later covered in paper mache.

    A Level student, Charlotte, said: “I have a new found respect for those who work in the theatre industry. Designing and building large props is a huge undertaking, so much to take into account!”

    Designed by students and staff from the Aylesbury school
    Designed by students and staff from the Aylesbury school

    Year 12 students were helped out by teachers and staff from the Art department, who also worked on lunch breaks over eight weeks to deliver the finished product.

    Mrs Hartwell, head of Art said: “It was lovely to see the students work as a team and develop skills and techniques that are different to their A Level course. They worked relentlessly during lunchtimes and the finished piece is a credit to them. We are hugely grateful for this opportunity from Florence Nightingale and can’t wait to see it come to life on stage.”

    The mask acts as The Wiz’s big disguise during the musical, ticketing information for the show can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.

