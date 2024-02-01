Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A chart-topping musician has been added to a popular Bucks festival’s line-up coming this summer.

Ella Henderson, the former reality show contestant who became a bestselling artist, is among the latest acts added to PennFest’s 2024 line-up.

Other high profile acts including Professor Green, Newton Faulkner, and Grooverider have been added to this summer’s showcase.

Ella Henderson (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Previously the Buckinghamshire festival announced Paul Weller, Richard Ashcroft and Jess Glynne as this year’s headliners. Taking place between 19 and 21 July, this year’s festival will mark the first time the musical extravaganza has spanned three days.

PennFest is located in the village of Penn Street near Amersham. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Coral, and David Rodigan have also been confirmed for this year’s show.

PennFest has been criticised for including Wiley in this year’s line-up. Whilst the 45-year-old is one of the most successful Grime artists in the history of the increasingly popular genre, he was dropped by his management company and booted off social media platforms after a series of posts and videos in July 2020 widely condemned as antisemitic.

Wiley was scheduled to perform in Shoreditch, but his appearance was cancelled after organisers were contacted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism group.

PennFest representatives said: “PennFest under no circumstances supports racist or antisemitic comments made by any artist. Wiley publicly apologised for his comments in 2020 and has assured PennFest he is strongly against racism of all kinds.”

Launched in 2011, PennFest has grown and can now attract a capacity daily audience of 10,000.

A spokesperson for UK Live, the company that organises the festival, said: “We’re so excited to announce more fabulous additions to our incredible 2024 line-up. We can’t wait to welcome friends old and new to Penn this summer as we expand to three days, taking in the whole weekend for the very first time. See you in July!”

