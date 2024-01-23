Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK comedy star Nish Kumar has announced an Aylesbury date on his next tour of the country.

His latest stand-up show, Don’t Kill My Vibe is coming to the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 3 November.

The Former host of The Mash Report, has been named as one of The Guardian and The Telegraph’s 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century. During his autumn show he will be tackling climate collapse, income inequality and the emotional sensation of being a British Indian man who is not going to vote for a British Indian Prime Minister.

Nish is promising an 80 minute show of of sweet, sweet vibe killing, plus a support act and interval. He said: As the world collapses around us, I look forward to dragging my increasingly decrepit body out on tour and doing the only thing that still makes sense to me – stand-up comedy.”

Beyond his praised television work, the 38-year-old has completed five solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, two of which were nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016. His last tour, Your Power, Your Control, played to sell out audiences up and down the country and was later broadcast on Sky Comedy in 2023.

Nish has fronted two topical comedy shows for the BBC: The Mash Report and the Late Night Mash, he can now be heard on Pod Save The UK. Previously, the politically-minded jokester has charmed audiences on Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, QI, Have I Got News For You, The John Bishop Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Russell Howard’s Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

One of his stand-up shows was picked up by Netflix, the streaming giant featured him on its Comedians of The World series.

Tickets for his latest tour go on sale on 26 January and can be purchased via his website.