Currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe, Emmanuel is bringing his latest show to Aylesbury in 2024

An Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee has announced an Aylesbury date for his next UK tour.

Currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Emmanuel Sonubi will be embarking on his biggest UK tour to date for 2024.

This tour will see him perform at the Norman Bragg Studio at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on 10 May.

Emmanuel Sonubi, photo Aemen Sukkar Jiksaw

Emmanuel presents a whistle stop tour of all the jobs that have led him to become one of the hottest stand-up comics on the circuit in brand new show, Emmanuel Sonubi: Curriculum Vitae.

Emmanuel’s show is described hilarious and heartfelt, examining the experiences that helped shape him and led him towards becoming a stand-up comedian.

Starting in Leeds and finishing in Salford the London-based comic is set to be on the road for two months starting in April before finishing up in early June next year.

Emmanuel Sonubi is coming to Aylesbury, photo from Aemen Sukkar Jiksaw

Emmanuel has started to emerge as a regular comic on British tv screens, having recently appeared on QI, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Apprentice 'You're Fired' and headlined Live at the Apollo. Emmanuel’s 2022 show Emancipated sold out and was a Fringe smash-hit.

The show has been described as a hilarious and sometimes poignant journey through a variety of jobs and industries many of which, he was wildly unqualified to do. From working in IT to the doors of London's nightlife, all this while building up an impressive list of musical theatre credits.

Emmanuel said: “I am looking forward to getting back on the road with this new show. Last year was amazing with Emancipated, but this time I’ll be back with a bigger show and a few surprises along the way. Thank you to everyone that came out to see me last year, I can’t wait to see you all again.”