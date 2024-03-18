Aylesbury cafe announces charity pledge ahead of Gary Barlow musical campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cafe in Aylesbury is pledging to support a charity campaign linked to the Gary Barlow musical being performed in the town this week.

Darlington’s Tea and More in Cambridge Street is donating 10 per cent of cake sales to Blood Cancer UK this week, the charity being supported by the latest UK tour of Calendar Girls.

The latest production of the well-known play and movie has been co-written by the former Take That frontman and is being performed at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre between 19 – 23 March.

Karen, Mike & Lauren Heffer from Darlington's Tea and More in Aylesbury

Darlington is a recently revamped, independent, family-run tearoom that serves breakfasts and lunches alongside freshly baked cakes and scones.

Owner, Karen Heffer, assisted by husband Mike, and daughter Lauren, are kindly donating 10 per cent of cake sales to Blood Cancer UK.

Mike said: "The story of the Calendar Girls, and the sunflower motif are iconic and we also have a sunflower in our branding so I wondered if there could be some kind of link meaning we could help do our bit in raising awareness for Blood Cancer UK. The show features cakes – and we pride ourselves on our selection of delicious bakes made daily here in the tearoom, so we’re donating a percentage of takings for the week of the show. What better excuse to grab a guilt-free slice before the matinee!”

Karen Heffer - Darlington's Owner.

Barlow and Tim Firth are retelling the real-life story of the Calendar Girls, which showcases a small Yorkshire Women's Institute who release nude calendars for charity.

This year’s cast includes: Eastenders actress Laurie Brett, as Annie, stage actress Liz Carney as Marie, Hollyoaks star Helen Pearson as Celia, Coronation Street actress Samantha Seager as Chris, singer and actress Maureen Nolan as Ruth, stage actress Lyn Paul as Jessie and Honeysuckle Weeks of Foyle’s War fame as Cora.