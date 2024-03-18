Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular shopping centre in Aylesbury has announced two free family-friendly entertainment shows planned for the next school break.

Friars Square shopping centre has confirmed two entertainment and craft shows for 4 and 10 April.

On 4 April, guests to the site can check out farmyard themed shows for children. The second programme coming to the shopping centre has fun activities focused on balloons.

Captain Calamity will attempt to enter a giant balloon, photo from Jonathan Hipkiss

In the first week of the Easter school break families can check out Creature Encounters’ glorious creation Hettie the Highland cow and her companion Farmer Giles. Hettie will be joined by woolly sisters Heidi and Henrietta Herdwick with a pram full of lambs.

At the same show, guests can try and spot Bob and Gerry (a giant butterfly and gerbera), who have escaped the greenhouse to offer gardening tips.

Bread and Butter’s gardeners Pete and Ged Moss will perform two comedy shows at 11am and 2pm. Plus there will be a free arts and crafts workshop for children.

Bob and Gerry are coming to Friars Square

On Wednesday 10 April ‘Balloonologist’ Captain Calamity will be making a special visit to perform three high-energy comedy balloon shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Friars Square is promising jokes, dancing and lots of balloon modelling in each 35 minute show. Youngsters will be encouraged to join in throughout the performance. For the finale, Captain Calamity will attempt to climb into a giant six foot balloon.

There will also be Rainbow Girls on stilts and a free craft workshop.