19-year-old DJ and music producer from Wendover celebrates breakthrough summer performing at Creamfields and Ibiza Rocks

A budding musician from Aylesbury is making waves in the dance scene and has performed at a series of sought-after venues this summer.

At 19, Christian O'Mahony, is enjoying his first summer performing as a full-time DJ.

This year, the 19-year-old music producer who creates music under the name, Hyzteria, completed a set at Creamfields, arguably the most popular dance festival in the UK.

Hyzteria, photo from Cameron Beedie

He spoke to The Bucks Herald after a recent trip to Ibiza, where he DJ’ed at Ibiza Rocks and Ocean Beach Club, two of the premier party destinations on the Spanish Island.

Since leaving John Colet School, Hyzteria has been working tirelessly to perfect his craft, he often spends his weekdays in the studio, before heading to Egg London Nightclub, where he is the resident DJ.

When asked for highlights from his recent trip to one of the world’s party destinations, Hyzteria said: “Playing my unreleased music I’ve got coming out.

"Testing new stuff is always good, seeing what the crowd likes, especially as it’s a new territory, seeing what different crowds like in different places.

Christian in action, photo from Vision Seven

"There’s loads of people there which is always great. It’s always good to see your music get a great reaction especially in a country you’ve never been to before.”

Christian first started experimenting with music production and mixing songs when he was 13.

He credits a music teacher at the Wendover secondary school with showing him the ropes and feels lockdowns and changes to the summer curriculum helped him get a better handle on how to make interesting music.

Instead of going down a conventional career path, he was keen to give music a real go, after school he briefly took on part-time hours at a construction site, but has now transitioned into working as a full-time musician.

Hyzteria is performing in Amsterdam later this year at another high-profile electronic music event.

But having a set at Creamfields South represented another major step in his fledgling career. The world-famous dance festival’s sister event in the south of England has a capacity of 50,000 people.

He added: “It was my first festival. There was pressure obviously, as it was Creamfields, which is a big thing in the dance community.

"A lot of my friends go to Creamfields as customers. I really enjoyed it. To be honest, I didn’t expect anyone to show up. I was on pretty early in the day, but the tent was pretty packed. I was really happy with the turnout.”

Two of Hyzteria’s releases have charted in the top 5 of the UK Upfront Chart, which promotes everything dance, and longstanding Dutch DJ, Tiesto, is said to be an admirer of the 19-year-old who lives in Aston Clinton.

Christian is determined to make the most of his early success in a challenging industry. He said: “When I got to my last year of school and it was like: ‘What do you want to do?’ ‘Do you want to do music?’ ‘Do you want to go to uni?’ ‘Do an apprenticeship?’