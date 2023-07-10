Tots will certainly have a few tails when PAW Patrol’s Marshall visits Leighton Buzzard Railway later this month.

The four-legged favourite will visit the fare end of the line at Stonehenge Works on Sunday July 23.

On the day, the station will be running non-stop trains – not stopping at level crossings as usual – which will be double the normal length at seven coaches. The rare event offers a great opportunity for photographers as well as families.

Children will be able to meet Paw Patrol's Marshall later this month.

The return trip will take 80 minutes, including 40 minutes at Stonehenge Works where, as well as the meeting Marshall, customers can visit the Stonehenge Trail to view static engines and wagons, including a sand train as it would have run on the railway from the 1920s to 1970s.

And children will be able to climb aboard a steam loco called ‘Penlee’ and pretend to be the engine driver. There will also be a bomb train from an RAF ammunition depot, and a logging train, as well as displays about sand quarrying and military railways.

Visitors can also buy handmade crafts and food and drink and enjoy a guided Engine Shed Show tour at Page’s Park including steam locomotives and a photographic display of the line and its construction.

There will be five departures during the day, at 10am, 11.40am, 1.20pm, 3pm and 4.40pm. Tickets are selling fast, with some trains already more than two-thirds full.