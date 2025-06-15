Watch the moment a man threw bottles of alcohol across a Tesco store, after repeatedly punching security personnel in the head.

A man who repeatedly attacked staff at a supermarket after being told to leave has been jailed.

Steven Clegg, 38, entered Tesco, in Broadway, Peterborough, on the evening of 7 February and refused to leave despite being banned.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He retaliated by damaging the entry barrier and attacking staff, repeatedly punching security personnel in the head and throwing bottles and cans of alcohol.”

Inset: Steven Clegg. Main image: A still from the Tesco CCTV footage.

Clegg, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault and affray and was jailed for a year at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (22 May).

PC Chabraszewski, who investigated, said: “Clegg had been banned from the store due to his previous anti-social behaviour yet continued to enter the shop and cause a nuisance.

“No one should be subjected to violence for simply trying to do their job, and I hope this sentence provides some reassurance for them.”