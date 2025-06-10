A large quantity of weaponry was also seized from inside the property such as crossbows, knives, axes, machetes, swords, gas powered weapons, airguns and associated ammunition.

Aerial footage shows a man who made ‘assassination kits’ in his back garden setting fire to evidence.

Police say Ronald Knowles, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton, Derbyshire, acquired blank firing handguns and ammunition, which he converted into viable firearms at his home address.

Each ‘assassination kit’ was individually packaged containing a handgun, silencer, magazine and ammunition wrapped in latex gloves.

Ronald Knowles, Jason Hill, Gary Hardy and Steven Houston. | Nottinghamshire Police

Gary Hardy, of The Birches in Ravenshead, organised and controlled the supply of these ‘assassination kits’.

These were then sent to Steven Houston, of Breach Oak Lane, Corley, Warwickshire, who supplied these weapons to members of the criminal underworld.

These included known criminal - Jason Hill. Officers raided Hill’s house where they found two handguns, two silencers and ammunition in a safe hidden in the garden.

Police investigation

In August 2023, police stopped a vehicle at Gallows Lane in Measham. Inside this vehicle, they found a white box containing four firearms. Each handgun was individually packaged and had with it a silencer, 10 rounds of ammunition in a magazine wrapped in a latex glove.

Detectives believe these were ready to be placed in the hands of criminals and used on their intended targets.

Detectives managed to link these firearms to both Hardy and Knowles, which included the DNA of Knowles on some of the firearms and his fingerprints on the boxes that contained the weapons.

Firearms officers descended onto Knowles' property, where they found him in his back garden setting fire to evidence.

He dropped a bag to his side containing an unconverted handgun, ammunition, and a throwing star.

In a large outbuilding to the rear of his Milton Avenue address, officers found an array of tools and machinery used for converting blank firing handguns into viable firearms.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Knowles pleaded guilty to all offences. Hill also pleaded guilty. Hardy and Houston were found guilty during a trial, which concluded on May 23. They are due to be sentenced in the coming months.

Offenders

Gary Hardy, aged 61, of The Birches, Ravenshead, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of:

Conspired with others to sell or transfer a firearm.

Conspired with others to have in your possession a firearm with intent by means thereof to endanger life or to enable another person by means thereof to endanger life

Conspired with others to convert into a firearm a thing, namely a blank firing firearm

Ronald Knowles, aged 64, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to:

Conspired with others to sell or transfer a firearm.

Conspired with others to have in your possession a firearm with intent by means thereof to endanger life or to enable another person by means thereof to endanger life

Conspired with others to convert into a firearm a thing, namely a blank firing firearm

Steven Houston, aged 64, of Breach Oak Lane, Corley, Coventry, was found guilty of:

Conspired with others to sell or transfer a firearm.

Conspired with others to have in your possession a firearm with intent by means thereof to endanger life or to enable another person by means thereof to endanger life

Conspired with others to convert into a firearm a thing, namely a blank firing firearm

Jason Hill, aged 23, Derby Road, Risley, Derbyshire, was found guilty of:

Possession a firearm with intent by means thereof to endanger life or to enable another person by means thereof to endanger life

Police statement

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Adas, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “What we are dealing with here are ruthless individuals that had a complete disregard for human life.

“They were creating, packaging, and distributing firearms that were designed to kill, there is no doubt about this.

“Each ‘Assassins Kit’ was individually packaged containing a viable handgun, silencer, magazine and ammunition.

“Each handgun had been threaded to fit a silencer, which allowed the gun to be used discreetly at close quarters, meaning any potential targets would be lucky to escape with their lives.

“The rounds of ammunition were converted in such a way that upon impact they expanded causing maximum damage to any target.

“They had no idea that we were tracing their every step and ensuring that a solid case was built against them.

“Our team of detectives have now closed arguably one of the biggest firearm factories in the East Midlands and taken a large quantity of firearms off the streets. Evidence revealed at least 33 firearms had been manufactured in Knowles’ factory.

“The full impact of this investigation will never be seen - that’s because we are unable to count the number of lives we may have saved.

“If this operation had continued undetected, the strong likelihood is these weapons would have been used and people would have been killed or seriously harmed.

“To put this into context - considering that each Assassination Kit included 10 rounds of converted ammunition, the seizure of more than 800 blank firing rounds and nearly 800 lead pellets indicates that the group had the potential to supply up to 80 further firearms packages.

“So far, we have identified eight locations across the country where these specific converted firearms or ammunition have been seized. The majority in the West Midlands. This was therefore a well-established and far-reaching criminal enterprise.