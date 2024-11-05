CCTV shows a 15-year-old boy confronting 17-year-old Muhammad Ali in a busy city centre, before fatally stabbing him in the chest in a broad-daylight attack.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a 15-year-old boy pulled a large knife from his clothing, before fatally stabbing a teenager in a case of mistaken identity.

On January 20, 17-year-old Muhammad Ali and a friend had arranged to meet up in Birmingham City Centre at around 2.30pm. They met in the Little Dessert shop in the Bullring before heading towards Victoria Square, where they sat next to the Floozie in the Jacuzzi.

The friends didn’t realise they had been followed by two 15-year-old boys. The boys confronted Muhammad and his friend, demanding to know where they were from and if they were responsible for an earlier attack on one of their friends. Muhammad and his friend had no involvement in the attack. They continued to quiz Muhammad and his friend, until Muhammad told the pair to go away because he didn’t know what they were talking about.

Muhammad Ali. | West Midlands Police

One of the boys suddenly pulled out a large knife and stabbed him in the chest before fleeing. Muhammad was taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but the damage to his heart was too severe and he was pronounced dead at around 6.40pm.

The boys were arrested on January 23, after they were identified and tracked by police using CCTV. While only one of the boys stabbed Muhammad, the second youth was shown to have encouraged the other. One 15-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was convicted of murder and possession of a knife earlier this year. The other was convicted of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

On November 1, at Birmingham Crown Court, the youth convicted of murder was ordered to be detained at his majesty’s pleasure for at least 13 years. The other youth was jailed for five years.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, who led the investigation, said: “We need help from parents, guardians, teachers – anyone who cares for young people. I’d urge them to share Muhammad’s story with the young people in their lives and to really consider the devastating consequences it has had for everyone involved”.