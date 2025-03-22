A family’s home near Leeds was used to film Netflix's Adolescence - they had to move out for three months, but got to keep some of the props like Owen’s bed and the curtains.

A young couple have told how their home was used in the filming of hit Netflix series Adolescence.

Bethany Fletcher and partner Dylan Naylor's £230,000 three-bedroom home in South Kirkby, Pontefract, near Leeds was used as the home of the central characters of the four part Netflix drama.

The detached, 1960s property was home to Eddie Miller, played by Stephen Graham - the dad of schoolboy Jamie, portrayed by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering his female classmate, Katie Leonard.

Dylan Naylor and Bethany Fletcher with kids Theo and Louis, live at the house where the Netflix hit 'Adolescence' was filmed, pictured in Pontefract, West Yorkshire. | Lee Mclean / SWNS

Bethany, 32, Dylan, 29, and kids Theo, three, and Louis, two, had to move out for three months last summer to allow the filming of the drama which is currently No 1 on Netflix in the UK.

They told how they posed for photos with the cast and how self-employed floor-layer Dylan even got a job as a marshal during the filming.

The house is frequently featured in the series, though the couple revealed that the only original fitting and fixture that can be seen in the filming was their kitchen table.

The rest was installed by the crew who even re-wall papered the entire house.

The couple now plan to use the fee they were paid to buy the property which was Bethany's childhood home and is owned by her mum Sharron, 61.

Bethany, a bank worker, said: "We received a letter through the post from the company explaining that they were interested in using the house to film a TV series.

"I thought it was a scam at first as I had no idea that this was how it worked. I gave the number left on the letter a ring anyway and before I knew it an hour later around 20 people had shown up mapping it out, taking pictures, and moving stuff around.”

Dylan said: "Our next door neighbours were taking registration plates thinking we were being robbed as they had no idea what was going on."

Production company Warp Films told the young couple they would be back in touch around two weeks later if they were to follow through with filming at their home.

They were then contacted and told that Stephen Graham would be visiting the house.

Bethany said: "I was star struck when he walked through our door. A production team had been on the phone briefly asking not to share the news Stephen would be in town but I misheard what he has said.”

Dylan said: "Of course Beth had no idea who the celebrity was coming round so when he walked in it was so surreal. He joked to us, 'I bet you've seen me and TV' and we both told him we were huge fans."

The couple explained the first thing Stephen said was that he "loved" the staircase and he loved the "natural light" coming through the windows and into the house.

They were told their property was chosen due to the positioning at the end of a long street, the natural light, and how it was a short drive to the production park located a five minute drive away.

The couple said all the cast were so "polite and friendly".

Bethany said she didn't really speak to them until two days before filming finished to get a picture with Stephen, saying she was "too scared" of "getting in the way of the filming process".

Dylan recalls the time he ate his lunch outside his old school, Outwood Academy Hemsworth, with Ashley Walters who plays DI Luke Bascombe after getting a job as a field marshal during the filming.

Dylan said: "I was sat out front with Ashley where I used to sit as a teenager. We had a polite conversation and I asked him a couple of questions, but he couldn't tell me too much about the filming."

Dylan got the job after asking a production manager if they "needed a helping hand" during the TV show's production.

The couple were in and out of their home for three months between late June and early September during the filming process.

Bethany and Dylan and their children stayed in their home for the first two weeks of the initial rehearsals which started on June 27 before being "politely" asked to move out.

Bethany said: "They were back to back shooting scenes in the morning and in the afternoon for seven days in a row, it all got a bit hectic with our different schedules."

The family moved into Dylan's parents house for a month before moving to Bethany's mum's next door neighbours’ house for three weeks.

The couple then moved back into their home briefly for two weeks but were then placed into a large five bedroom house in Bedsworth during the final three weeks of filming before finally moving back in on September 11.

Bethany said: "We were all over the place that summer, it really was wild."

When the design team returned their house back to normal, Dylan said they had "accidently" taken a picture of him as a child thinking it was a prop picture of Owen.

The couple said Owen's bedroom was their son's bedroom, which had previously been Bethany's brother’s room.

Stephen was based in Dylan and Bethany's bedroom, and the only room in the house that wasn't used was the upstairs bathroom.

They said they got to keep a couple of props including Owen's bed, the living room lamps, the curtains, and some of the flowers.

The couple described the experience as "incredible" saying "who knew all this could happen from a letter through our front door".

Bethany and Dylan have binge watched the show since its release and said they "loved every bit".

Bethany said: "It still doesn't feel free that our house is on TV. People are always surprised when we tell them.”