Footage shows how Filipache and Morar had used cards they had stolen from Michael multiple times, buying drinks on one occasion, moments after they attacked him.

Michael Obasi had been out for his usual evening walk when he was attacked and beaten by a group of three men and three teenage boys on March 14 last year.

The 38-year-old was later reported missing by his family and his body was found by a dog walker two days later in Perry Hall Park in Birmingham.

A post mortem found Mr Obasi had died from multiple injuries following the "senseless and violent" attack.

Michael Obasi. | West Midlands Police

Manuel Filipache, 21, Ion Morar, 20, Ion Calin, 19, along with two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were later arrested in Aston following CCTV enquiries.

Filipache, Morar and Calin, were later recorded outside a house in Perry Barr joking together and re-enacting the attack they had just carried out.

DNA from two of the teenagers was found on Michael’s t-shirt and rucksack. Items belonging to Michael were also found at addresses linked to the group, including his torch.

Filipache, Morar and Calin were also identified as being involved in a violent assault also captured on CCTV at Walsall Train Station on January 15 last year.

A man was targeted by the group as he walked through the station and was repeatedly punched and kicked.

The three men were charged with the assault and along with the three teenagers they were also charged with Michael’s murder.

All six were found guilty of murder and robbery at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Filipache, Morar and Calin were also found guilty of attempted robbery and remanded in custody until sentencing at a later date.

After the case, the family of Michael paid tribute to him saying: “Michael was a beloved partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was cherished by everyone who knew him.

"His beautiful smile and gentle spirit brought warmth and joy to those around him and his loss is something we struggle with every single day.

"He was a devoted father who doted on his little boy, they were so close, always laughing and playing together.

“On the day he was taken from us, Michael had spent time helping his mum with her car, something he always did willingly, as helping family meant everything to him.

"Later, he went out for a walk, likely to try to beat his dad in their daily step count competition, and possibly to practise his drone flying skills, walking around a park where he spent many a day, a park full of fond family memories.

“What began as a normal day; tragically ended in heartbreak when he met with unimaginable evil.

"This tragedy is the result of a senseless and callous act by individuals with complete disregard for human life.

"While we hope justice will prevail, no amount of justice will ever bring Michael back or ease the pain of his loss.

"We are deeply grateful to the police and CPS for their dedication and efforts in investigating Michael's death.

"Our heartfelt thanks also go to the officers who have supported us with compassion throughout the investigation and during the trial.

“We remember Michael for the love, kindness and light he brought into our lives. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Michael.”

Detective Inspector Phil Poole, from West Midlands Police's Homicide Team, said: “What happened to Michael was truly awful.

"He has been taken away in a such a cruel way from a family who loved him dearly.

“The group throughout the trial have shown no remorse for their actions. Instead, they have acted in a disgusting manner and have put Michael’s family through the pain of a trial.

“It’s heart-breaking that Perry Hall Park was once a place where Michael and his family made happy memories together and that has now been taken away from them.

“I know this verdict will not bring Michael back, but I do hope that knowing they will spend a long time in prison, brings some closure to the family.”