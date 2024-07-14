This video More videos

Watch as members of the public discuss their reasons for watching Spain vs England on either ITV or BBC, including their favourite commentators.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will play Spain in the Euro 24 final on July 14.

The team made it through to the final of the tournament after Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins netted a 90th-minute winner to beat the Netherlands in the semi final on July 10.

Here, we’ve taken a look at what channels you can watch the final on and what time the coverage will begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw celebrate after England beat the Netherlands during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match. | Stu Forster / Getty Images

ITV1’s coverage of Euro 24 final Spain vs England

ITV and the BBC will both broadcast Spain vs England so viewers can choose which channel to watch on.

ITV’s coverage of the Euro 24 final will be co-presented by Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods. Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville will join them.

ITV have not yet announced their commentary team for the game.

BBC One’s coverage of Euro 24 final Spain vs England

Gary Lineker will lead the BBC coverage, with Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards joining him in the studio. Spanish International and Euros winner Juan Mata is a special guest.

Commentary will be from Alan Shearer and Guy Mowbray.