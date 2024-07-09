Euro 24: Video shows fake football shirts on sale as police seize £98k of counterfeit kit and arrest 8

By Jessica Martin
Published 9th Jul 2024, 16:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as an officer records counterfeit England shirts hanging up in the store, before heading into the stockroom to find stacked boxes of kit.

Bodycam footage shows the moment police discover thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit football shirts on sale in a shop.

Fake football kits worth a £98,300 estimated loss to the industry have been seized by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of eight people have been arrested for offences relating to the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods.

City of London Police

Five people were arrested during raids at a shop and five residential addresses in Camden, north London. Around 6,000 counterfeit items, including £9,600 worth of Euro 2024 shirts, were seized. Those arrested have been released under investigation.

Raids at a shop and residential address in Haslemere, Surrey, resulted in shirts worth £50,000 being seized. A man was arrested and released under investigation.

In Sheffield, officers seized £25,000 worth of counterfeit products including football kits. A man was arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clothing worth £13,700 was also seized from a storage unit in Enfield, north London, during a warrant executed in connection to the sale of counterfeit football shirts on Facebook Marketplace. A man was arrested and received a caution, a condition of which was to take down the Facebook Marketplace seller profile.

Related topics:PoliceLondonFacebookEuro 2024SurreySheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.