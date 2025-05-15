Dramatic footage shows a drug dealer who hid a gun and a stash of cocaine in a bush get chased down - and then asks police if he can call his dad as he’s arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video shows the moment a drug dealer asks police “can I call my dad?” during his arrest - after he dumped a plastic bag containing a handgun and thousands of pounds worth of cash and cocaine in front of officers.

Suspect hid drugs in a bush

Kleart Xhaferaj, 26, can be seen in the clip above running from neighbourhood police officers back in 2024, after he is caught hiding the bag in some bushes. When they catch him up, he asks to phone his dad as they make the arrest. He was jailed this week (12 May).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How dealer was caught out by police

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson explained: “Neighbourhood officers had been on patrol in Eastfield on the afternoon of 13 June in response to concerns from residents about drug dealing in the area.

Inset: The gun. Main image: A still from the police bodycam footage of the arrest.

“They spotted Xhoni Lazaj, 20, known to be a disqualified driver, driving a black Vauxhall and followed it to a dead-end in Dickens Street, where he and a passenger got out and ran from the officers, initially losing them in nearby gardens.

£16,000 worth of cocaine found with cash and gun

“As officers were searching the area, they came across a plastic bag in bushes, which they believe had been ditched by Lazaj’s passenger. In it was a handgun, £4,000 in cash and almost £16,000 worth of cocaine.

“Lazaj was arrested nearby and a search of his home in Dickens Street, Eastfield, uncovered firearms ammunition, multiple mobile phones, £580 worth of cannabis, handwritten notes which appeared to be “debt sheets” and £950 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xhoni Lazaj, left, and Kleart Xhaferaj, right.

“Forensic testing of the discarded firearm found Lazaj’s DNA on it. Xhaferaj was identified as the passenger and a warrant was carried out a house he was linked to in Dunsberry, Bretton. Inside officers found £8,791 in cash, some of which was hidden inside an oven, as well as up to £9,270 worth of cannabis.”

Xhaferaj, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (12 May) where he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, and being in possession of a firearm – namely a handgun.

Lazaj was previously jailed for six-and-a-half years after admitting being in possession of a firearm – namely a handgun, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and driving while disqualified. He was also disqualified from driving for 59 months.

Community intelligence

Detective Constable Craig Leslie, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by neighbourhood officers who were responding to concerns from the local community and intelligence about drug dealing in the area, and then the subsequent investigation involving various teams to build evidence and identify Xhaferaj as the passenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I appreciate the recovery of a viable firearm may be alarming – there is absolutely no place for this type of activity in our county. I would urge the public to continue working with us so we can keep taking dangerous weapons and drugs off our streets.”