Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A look at some of the accommodation on offer near Worthy Farm, if camping isn’t your thing 🎪

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you one of those lucky people who managed to grab a ticket to Glastonbury 2025?

If you did, are you planning on camping at Worthy Farm or are you looking for something more ‘comfortable’?

Here’s seven places close to Worthy Farm worth checking out before they all get booked out.

Congratulations to those of you who managed to grab tickets to next year’s Glastonbury Festival and commiserations to those who missed out - including my editor.

Long before you start packing for your festival experience (and we’ve done a video about that), perhaps the next question to ask yourself is “do I really want to camp in a field?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many, the experience of revelling with other like-minded music fans, either in front of the many stages housed at Worthy Farm or on the campsites scattered around the area, is very much the “true” festival experience.

But let’s be honest; there are some of us that have reached a certain age where the prospect of sleeping on the ground, trying to sleep while everyone else is still partying away into the small hours. Which, if we pop our nostalgia glasses on, we can’t blame them for - we did it ourselves.

So for those that don’t fancy sleeping out in the elements and the noise and instead would rather a more “domesticated” experience going to Glastonbury Festival 2025, we’ve looked at Booking.com to find accommodation close to Worthy Farm - but hurry, they won’t stay free for long!

Where to stay close to Glastonbury Festival 2025

Bowlish House

The stunning architecture that is set to greet people who have the chance to stay at Bowlish House. | Booking.com

Distance from Worthy Farm - 3.5 miles

Bowlish House, located in Shepton Mallet, provides charming accommodations within 18–19 miles of notable Bath landmarks like Bath Spa Train Station, The Roman Baths, Bath Abbey, and The Circus. The property features a beautiful garden, a cozy bar, and a sun terrace. Guests benefit from free Wi-Fi and complimentary private parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooms include a seating area with a flat-screen TV and an en-suite bathroom, complete with bathrobes, free toiletries, and a shower. Guests can also enjoy in-room treats such as fresh fruit, chocolates, or cookies. Every room is thoughtfully prepared with bed linens and towels.

Longbridge Cottage

Distance from Worthy Farm - 3.4 miles

Longbridge Cottage offers a peaceful retreat in Shepton Mallet, featuring a private garden and patio, along with free private parking and complimentary Wi-Fi. The vacation home also provides an outdoor seating area for guests to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

The property includes a terrace with garden views, a well-appointed kitchen fitted with a dishwasher, oven, and microwave, and a flat-screen TV for entertainment. The bathroom is equipped with a shower and hair dryer. Designed with comfort and health in mind, the cottage is allergy-friendly and strictly non-smoking.

Long Batch Cottage

Long Batch Cottage boasts a fully equipped kitchen - so pop away those campfire stoves if this takes your fancy. | Booking.com

Distance from Worthy Farm - 3.9 miles

Long Batch Cottage provides cosy accommodations in Shepton Mallet, conveniently located 23 miles from popular attractions like Bath Abbey, The Roman Baths, and Longleat Safari Park. Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi and private parking during their stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vacation home features one bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, a comfortable seating area, and a fully equipped kitchen that includes a dishwasher. Entertainment options include a TV. The property maintains a non-smoking policy for a clean and pleasant environment.

Charlton House

Distance from Worthy Farm - 4.3 miles

For those who require pampering after a hard day at Glastonbury, this hotel offers much to explore and enjoy, from invigorating hydrotherapy treatments available upon arrival to an array of enticing dining options within its charming, wisteria-draped walls.

Guests can unwind with tranquil evenings in the exclusive resident’s lounge, indulge in rejuvenating bamboo-cane massages at the thermal spa, or relax with a soak in an antique roll-top bath. Every room is designed to elevate relaxation, featuring advanced entertainment and refreshment facilities, eco-friendly bathroom amenities, and luxurious ergonomic mattresses that promise restful and restorative sleep.

Chapterhouse

Chapterhouse - only a short distance from Worthy Farm by car. | Booking.com

Distance from Worthy Farm - 5.5 miles

Chapterhouse offers free Wi-Fi and private parking for guests' convenience. The property features a lovely patio and includes a flat-screen TV for entertainment. The well-equipped kitchenette boasts an oven, microwave, and toaster, providing everything needed for simple meals. The bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, adding a touch of luxury and relaxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For added privacy, the accommodation includes a private entrance, offering a peaceful and secluded stay.

Prospect Perch

Distance from Worthy Farm - 4.2 miles

This studio apartment features charming garden views and offers a cosy yet functional living space. It includes a flat-screen TV and a well-equipped kitchenette fitted with an oven, microwave, and toaster, providing all the essentials for a comfortable stay. The bathroom includes a shower and a hairdryer, ensuring convenience and modern amenities. For an added touch of privacy, the apartment is accessed via its own private entrance, offering a secluded retreat for guests.

Topside House

Distance from Worthy Farm - 5.3 miles

This spacious 7-bedroom house includes access to a hot tub, free Wi-Fi, and free private parking. Located just 16 miles from Bath Spa Train Station and Bath Abbey, the recently renovated vacation home offers a serene getaway. Guests can enjoy a picnic area and an electric vehicle charging station.

The house also has a large patio with inner courtyard views and a terrace offering garden views. Inside, the well-equipped kitchen comes with a dishwasher, oven, and microwave. With 6 bathrooms, each featuring a hot tub and slippers, guests can unwind in comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have any of our suggestions piqued your interest in eschewing the tent and having a more reserved stay during Glastonbury Festival 2024? Let us know if you plan to glamp or plan to camp by leaving a comment below.