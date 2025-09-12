Youth Football is back at Dynamos

U11 Youth Team in their new kit

Youth football is back and it was so nice to see a number of games commencing around Aylesbury and especially at Haywoods Way at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So week 1 saw our U18 Floodlit team in the FA Youth Cup where they played Windsor & Eton in Round 1.

A poor start saw them go in at half time 3-0 down and soon after the break it was 4-0. The match looked (and felt) over. Then a crazy 9 minute spell saw Dynamos grab 3 quick goals. Theo Cuthbert, Aidan Banks and a long range effort from Hayden Lambourne made it 4-3 and Dynamos were back in it. Windsor then scored with 15 minutes to go and Harry Granville scored from an acute angle with 10 minutes left, but Dynamos could not grab and equaliser and went out 5-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U16 Dynamos started with a 5-1 loss to a decent Chalfont Saints team but the U16 Youth managed to fair better with a good 2-2 draw away at Haddenham. Alex Willington with a longe range free kick. Zeeshan Ahmed was a constant threat and he tackled their keeper and was fouled in the box for the second goal as he got up and despatched the penalty. Unfortunately fatigue set in and they conceded a goal at the end. 2-2.

U11 Girls in their New Kit

Erskine was delighted with the performance of his team as they ran out 5-2 winners at home to Penn & Tylers Green. An impressive hat-trick from Kane Hines-Randall and a brace from Max Brown sealing the win.

The U15 Colts, back with Bart in charge, started slowly going 1-0 down but ran out 4-1 winners as Freddy (2), Sufyan and an OG was enough to win.

The U15 girls started with a win for a clean sweep in this age group as they also won 4-1 against Abingdon. The goals were shared around with Caroline Zimmerman, Harriet Williams, Isabelle Gelly and Thea Haynes all grabbing a goal each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U14 Dynamos faced a touch Slough Town team away and lost out 4-0. However, Antonio was pleased with the performance especially as only 1-0 at half time.

The U13 Dynamos started the season with a huge 9-1 win over Risborough Rangers as they go top after 1 match. Great start to the season.

David Walker’s U13 Youth team were on the wrong side of a 9 goal thriller. They were 4-2 up with 20 minutes to play but conceded 3 late goals to lose out 5-4. With only 11 players available, it was a great result nonetheless.

U12 Dynamos lost a couple of players in the week and were down to the bare minimum with 9 players available. Still they fought well and lost out to a decent Slough Town team 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair play to Naveen Sonahee for taking on the U12 Youth team and his first result was an impressive 2-2 draw with Holmer Green. With a new mix of players and going 1-0 down early doors, a goal from Erick Petrescu settled the nerves. They went 2-1 down but a great ball from Theo Jeeves set Rhys Ridge away to score a cracking equaliser.

The U12 Colts team also secured a hard fought draw with the final result being 3-3 away at Totteridge.

A controversial goal was the difference as the U11 Dynamos lost out 2-1 to Harefield at the club. The better team don’t always win said Manager, Jonny Burgess.

Our U11 Youth were unlucky to lose out by the same score, 2-1, in their match with Bourne End. Venkate got the equalising goal, but an error at the back allowed Bourne End to snatch a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bryant’s U11 Colts however won by the same scoreline with a 2-1 win over Hazelmere. A great start to their season and a great free kick to win the game.

Anne-Marie’s U10 Dynamos saw a number of new faces in their squads and came away from a match against Wendover with 4 losses. However they still scored 6 goals and will go again next week.

It was a mixed bag for the U10 Youth team. They won 2, drew 1 and lost 1 against Marlow with no subs on the day. Martyn Jones was very proud of the boys efforts.

Clive Mabey’s U9 Dynamos team had a tough opening weekend away at Tring Tornadoes. They secured 1 win and 3 losses, scoring 8 goals in the process. Lots to build on for this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U8 teams have a lot of players this season and have 3 (soon to be 4) teams playing. The U8 Dynamos and U8 Athletic teams are both in the top division. The Dynamos played Pitstone and won 3 and drew 1 game in an excellent start to the season.

Ben Stevens Athletic team managed 4 wins against local rivals Stoke Mandeville. They scored an impressive 19 goals as well…!

Finally, the U8 Colts played their first game at the weekend under Woody’s management and came away with 2 wins and 2 losses. A great first weekend for the Colts.