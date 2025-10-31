Winslow Football club want your support

Top Scorer Harry Scott in action.

Winslow FC are urging fans to back the boys in the FA Vase second round game against Bliston Town next Saturday.

Winslow are on a role, sitting top of the Spartan South Midlands Premier league, they go into a FA Vase 2nd Round match at home on the 8th November against Bilston Town and on Tuesday 11th they are at home to Conference side Maidenhead in the Berks & Bucks cup.

Support at both these games would be appreciated with tickets available on line or on the gate.