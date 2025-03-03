Ten-men Stewkley seal Oving Village Cup honours
The Oving Village Cup saw a repeat of last seasons Final with Wingrave hoping for revenge on Stewkley in the semi finals this time. A red card for Stewkley after 6 minutes should have had a positive result for Wingrave who went ahead through George Morris; but their opponents scored twice with ten men in a 2-1 victory. They will face either Aston Clinton Sports or Great Horwood.
In ADL League Action leaders Stoke Mandeville moved to within a likely four points of defending their title with a 5-0 win over Wendover. Sean Cole's and Chris Shennan two goals apiece, Jack Bowers the other. Great Missenden kept up their 6 game winning run with a tight 0-1 away win at AVTT., a 91st minute winner from Miles Baxter. Tom Shepherd scored an 85th minute winner in the AW derby as AWFC beat AWAC 2-1.
In Division One leaders Oving now know they just have to win their last four games to be crowned champions after a 0-1 win over their title rivals Stoke Mandeville Reserves. Oving went down to 10 men after 20 minutes but stood firm; Josh Dance scoring ten minutes into the second half for a crucial win. Aylesbury Hearts winning run continues and they will continue to chase down Oving hoping for just one up up. A 0-2 win at Tring Athletic A, Sina Kurdistani and Rildwan Areoye netting.Aylesbury Hornets can have a say in the title race when they play Oving so a 3-2 over Thame keeps that very slim chance alive. Aylesbury FC hit St.Leonards 8-2 in one of their recent biggest wins. Tyrone Isaac's scored a brace before being red carded, Charlie Abrahams and Brett Collins also grabbed two goals each. Haddenham beat Aylesbury Royals 6-2; Joshua Kidby with a man of the match performance with a hat-trick. In the final game Rivets Sports won 1-0 against Chesham Youth, keeping just their second clean sheet of the season. James Chapman scoring.
In Division Two leaders Plough Penguins laboured to a 4-0 win over Thame C, all the goals in the first half as Jay Telford grabbed a brace, Harry Wooster created havoc from two corners, the first hitting a defender on the way in and then scoring direct. The race for second place saw AVD Warriors wallop AVTT Reserves 8-0; Kai Borrett and Harley Borrett with braces each; Aidan Rennie a hat-trick off the bench. Wendover Reserves scored twice late on to beat Quainton 2-1.Adam Mellis and Hossam Fowlie. Aylesbury Hornets Reserves held Rivets Reserves to a 1-1 draw.; Aaron Hussain for Hornets. Steeple & Ludgershall saw off Chearsley 2-1 in the days final game. Will Munt netting for the away side.