Ten-men Stewkley seal Oving Village Cup honours

Stewkley overcame an early red car to win the Oving Village Cup

Delightful sunshine for the 1st March brought out the cards, some given out, some laid out as the final two months of the season for most started last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oving Village Cup saw a repeat of last seasons Final with Wingrave hoping for revenge on Stewkley in the semi finals this time. A red card for Stewkley after 6 minutes should have had a positive result for Wingrave who went ahead through George Morris; but their opponents scored twice with ten men in a 2-1 victory. They will face either Aston Clinton Sports or Great Horwood.

In ADL League Action leaders Stoke Mandeville moved to within a likely four points of defending their title with a 5-0 win over Wendover. Sean Cole's and Chris Shennan two goals apiece, Jack Bowers the other. Great Missenden kept up their 6 game winning run with a tight 0-1 away win at AVTT., a 91st minute winner from Miles Baxter. Tom Shepherd scored an 85th minute winner in the AW derby as AWFC beat AWAC 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One leaders Oving now know they just have to win their last four games to be crowned champions after a 0-1 win over their title rivals Stoke Mandeville Reserves. Oving went down to 10 men after 20 minutes but stood firm; Josh Dance scoring ten minutes into the second half for a crucial win. Aylesbury Hearts winning run continues and they will continue to chase down Oving hoping for just one up up. A 0-2 win at Tring Athletic A, Sina Kurdistani and Rildwan Areoye netting.Aylesbury Hornets can have a say in the title race when they play Oving so a 3-2 over Thame keeps that very slim chance alive. Aylesbury FC hit St.Leonards 8-2 in one of their recent biggest wins. Tyrone Isaac's scored a brace before being red carded, Charlie Abrahams and Brett Collins also grabbed two goals each. Haddenham beat Aylesbury Royals 6-2; Joshua Kidby with a man of the match performance with a hat-trick. In the final game Rivets Sports won 1-0 against Chesham Youth, keeping just their second clean sheet of the season. James Chapman scoring.

In Division Two leaders Plough Penguins laboured to a 4-0 win over Thame C, all the goals in the first half as Jay Telford grabbed a brace, Harry Wooster created havoc from two corners, the first hitting a defender on the way in and then scoring direct. The race for second place saw AVD Warriors wallop AVTT Reserves 8-0; Kai Borrett and Harley Borrett with braces each; Aidan Rennie a hat-trick off the bench. Wendover Reserves scored twice late on to beat Quainton 2-1.Adam Mellis and Hossam Fowlie. Aylesbury Hornets Reserves held Rivets Reserves to a 1-1 draw.; Aaron Hussain for Hornets. Steeple & Ludgershall saw off Chearsley 2-1 in the days final game. Will Munt netting for the away side.