Swatton improves his championship standing after a solid weekend at Donington Park

On three wheels through the Roberts chicane

Bumper Donington Park crowds enjoyed some excellent closely fought racing from Matthew Swatton and his fellow Junior Saloon Car championship (JSCC) drivers , all of whom showcased their talents across the 'Convoy in the Park' weekend in early August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having recently celebrated his fifteenth birthday, the Buckingham based teenager finished fifth, sixth and seventh in his three races.

Reflecting on the weekend, the Cursley Motorsport driver said, 'I was frustrated with my P7 in race one. I made a few mistakes but we learnt from it and races two and three were much better. I've still got time to find and we've identified areas where I can improve my racecraft too. With the support of my team and driver coach, we've come such a long way since round one but there's always room for improvement!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seven of the ten championship rounds, Swatton moves up to sixth overall and third in the rookie championship, having narrowed the gap to the two more experienced drivers ahead of him.

Swatton's next race meeting is at Snetterton over the weekend of 13-14 September. Keep up to date with all of his news, results and ways that you can support his journey at www.swattonracing.com