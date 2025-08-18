Swatton improves his championship standing after a solid weekend at Donington Park
Having recently celebrated his fifteenth birthday, the Buckingham based teenager finished fifth, sixth and seventh in his three races.
Reflecting on the weekend, the Cursley Motorsport driver said, 'I was frustrated with my P7 in race one. I made a few mistakes but we learnt from it and races two and three were much better. I've still got time to find and we've identified areas where I can improve my racecraft too. With the support of my team and driver coach, we've come such a long way since round one but there's always room for improvement!'
After seven of the ten championship rounds, Swatton moves up to sixth overall and third in the rookie championship, having narrowed the gap to the two more experienced drivers ahead of him.
Swatton's next race meeting is at Snetterton over the weekend of 13-14 September. Keep up to date with all of his news, results and ways that you can support his journey at www.swattonracing.com