Swatton improves his championship standing after a solid weekend at Donington Park

By Jonathan Swatton
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 07:35 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
On three wheels through the Roberts chicaneplaceholder image
On three wheels through the Roberts chicane
Bumper Donington Park crowds enjoyed some excellent closely fought racing from Matthew Swatton and his fellow Junior Saloon Car championship (JSCC) drivers , all of whom showcased their talents across the 'Convoy in the Park' weekend in early August.

Having recently celebrated his fifteenth birthday, the Buckingham based teenager finished fifth, sixth and seventh in his three races.

Most Popular

Reflecting on the weekend, the Cursley Motorsport driver said, 'I was frustrated with my P7 in race one. I made a few mistakes but we learnt from it and races two and three were much better. I've still got time to find and we've identified areas where I can improve my racecraft too. With the support of my team and driver coach, we've come such a long way since round one but there's always room for improvement!'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After seven of the ten championship rounds, Swatton moves up to sixth overall and third in the rookie championship, having narrowed the gap to the two more experienced drivers ahead of him.

Swatton's next race meeting is at Snetterton over the weekend of 13-14 September. Keep up to date with all of his news, results and ways that you can support his journey at www.swattonracing.com

Related topics:Buckingham
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice