Swatton gets maiden top five finish at Oulton Park

Swatton brings home P5 in race two.

Buckingham-based teenager Matthew Swatton achieved his first top five finish in round six of the Junior Saloon Car championship (JSCC).

After qualifying in P6 & P5 for his two Saturday races the Cursley Motorsport driver held his position in both races to finish P6 & P5 on his first visit to the technical Cheshire circuit.

"I'm delighted to be finding the pace to now be battling at the top end of the midfield", said a delighted Swatton after the weekend, "The team have done a mega job with the car and there is still more time to find in my driving. I'm always learning and my driver coach, Ash Miller, is doing a fantastic job in helping me find those extra tenths!"

After six of the ten championship rounds, Swatton currently sits P7 overall and P3 in the rookie championship behind two more experienced drivers.

Swatton's next race meeting is at Donington Park over the weekend of 9-10 August. Keep up to date with all of his news, results and ways that you can support his journey at www.swattonracing.com