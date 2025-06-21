Swatton enjoys his best results to date at Croft Circuit

Ready to go in the assembly area

The Buckingham based teenager achieved single digit top ten finishes in all three races of round five of the Junior Saloon Car championship (JSCC).

After qualifying P10, P10 & P9, the Cursley Motorsport driver finished P8, P9 & P7 at his first visit to the highly technical Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

After some initial overheating and power loss concerns during Friday testing, the issue was quickly resolved and the car then remained faultless all weekend.

'I struggled to get a tow during quali, so that left me a few tenths back on the midfield times', said Swatton. 'Overall though, to finish all three races in the single digits was mega. I'm getting my elbows out more and I had some great battles in all of the races.'

Hawthorn turn in race 1

Speaking on his JSCC experience to date, Swatton said, 'I can't believe we're already halfway through the season, it's flown by! We've all loved every second of it and I can't thank my team enough for all of their support in my rookie year. I've learnt loads already but there's still more work to do and more time to find. I can't wait to get my GCSE mocks out of the way and get up to Oulton next month!'

At the half way point in the season, Swatton currently sits P8 overall and P3 in the rookie championship behind two more experienced drivers.

Swatton's next race meeting is at Oulton Park on 4 July. Keep up to date with all of his news, results and ways that you can support his journey at www.swattonracing.com