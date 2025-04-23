Steady progress for Buckingham's Swatton in the JSCC

Matthew Swatton takes the Brands Hatch Brabham straight flat out.

Matthew Swatton continued to improve in the Junior Saloon Car Championship.

The Buckingham based teenager climbed the championship leader board by one place to eleventh after the second round of the Junior Saloon Car Championship held at Brands Hatch over the Easter weekend.

Racing on the Indy circuit layout, it was another first for Swatton (14), to race at this iconic track over the two days, in front of a large crowd of spectators and many more watching online through the live streams.

Qualifying in P11 / P11 / P10 from a grid of 18 competitors, this was up to a 3 place improvement on the previous round.

Swatton with his race car 'Big G'

Race 1 saw him make up one place before contact from another driver at the Druids hairpin sent him off the track, fighting to regain control and keep momentum through the gravel trap. Fortunately, he was able to re-join the circuit safely and bring home P11.

Race 2 saw him once again pick up a place and he was battling for P9 until he carried a little too much speed into Clearways, locked up under breaking and had another journey through the gravel trap. Once again he was able to re-join the circuit safely and retain his P10 place to the chequered flag.

Race 3 was unfortunately cancelled following some extensive barrier damage in an earlier truck race. Fortunately, all drivers involved were unhurt but barrier repairs would not be completed in time to allow the remaining races to take place before the track curfew time.

'I certainly had the pace to challenge some of the more experienced drivers this weekend', said Swatton, 'I'm really looking forward to Thruxton in a couple of weeks and seeing what we can do there.'

Swatton's next race is weekend is at Thruxton on the 3-4 May. You can follow his journey and latest news at www.swattonracing.com