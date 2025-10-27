Slam dunk for Aylesbury Hockey Club over the weekend

Aylesbury Hockey Club's Men's Development team enjoyed a cracking 6-1 win on the weekend with Qadeer Qureshi (pictured here from previous game) scoring two of those goals

Aylesbury Hockey Club enjoyed a resounding 6-1 win over Burford at the weekend.

The Club's Men's Development team made home advantage count to beat Burford Mens 1s 6-1 Win.

In what was a cracking game, where the Red & Black's had complete control of the game from start to finish, they took advantage of that control and slammed in a number of solid goals making it challenging for the visitors to get a look-in.

The six goals came from some incredible game play leading up to each goal, with three of the men Louie Rowlands, Qadeer Qureshi and Jamie Collins scoring two goals apiece to ensure they secured a spot on the AHC Top Goalscorer ladder for the week.

AHC's Men's Dev player, Ryan Key, was instrumental in the teams success over the weekend

Goalkeeper Mark Collins had a sensational game keeping all but one goal out, which just snuck past him in a counter-attack from the opposition.

A great win for the Men's Development side and a clean sweep for Aylesbury Hockey Club this weekend in games played & games won.

It's back to 'as per usual' next weekend when all eight senior teams hit the turf, along with our Junior U14 girls and boys teams taking the pitch too, and with a full contingent out, Aylesbury Hockey Club is gearing up for another big weekend of big results ahead.