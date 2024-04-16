Chinnor Rugby Club secures historic promotion to the RFU Championship after title win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chinnor Rugby Club has achieved a historic promotion to the second tier of English Rugby Union.

On Saturday (13 April) the team based on the border of Aylesbury and Thame, thrashed Birmingham Moseley 52-0 to claim the National One Championship.

That means the small club are now just one division away from the Premiership, which is home to some of the biggest names in Rugby Union, including current England internationals like George Ford and Ellis Genge.

Chinnor are the National One Champions, photo from David Howlett Photography

Chinnor have been better known for being a feeder club for Wasps in the past.

But once promoted the Villagers will be playing at the highest level of any team in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire or Wiltshire.

For the past six seasons Chinnor have played at a national level in England’s third tier, a great achievement in itself considering the club’s small catchment area.

Next term, the first team will be taking on Nottingham’s rugby outfit and other established London-based clubs. With one game left to play this season Chinnor has amassed 21 one wins out of a possible 25 in the league, and achieved an unassailable nine-point advantage over their nearest rivals.

Hundreds of supporters made their way up the M40 to see Chinnor make history in Birmingham.

Alun Walker began the scoring for the visitors after 15 minutes of pressure from their midlands opponents. Tries soon after from Oliver Curry and Grant Hughes, eased any Chinnor nerves.

Chinnor claimed the bonus point for four tries before half-time when George Worboys finished off a well-executed tap and go penalty. By the break Chinnor had already raced into a 40-0 lead.

Worboys scored another try in the second half where Chinnor once again withheld all of the hosts’ waves of attacks.

A trophy presentation was held after the game where former England international, Chinnor’s director of rugby, Nick Easter, was given the National One Champions Cup.