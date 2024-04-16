Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a popular Aylesbury restaurant is running the London Marathon this week in memory of an old friend.

Roger Bolton, owner of The Works, who celebrated his 60th birthday last week, is running the famous race on Sunday (21 April).

He is running in memory of his friend, Justin Posner, who was killed while training for what would have been his first marathon.

“Justin was one of my suppliers, and a friend for over 10 years,” Roger said. “In the Autumn of last year, he went out on an early morning run as he was training to complete his first full marathon in 2024. During the run, he was hit by a vehicle that eventually took his life, aged just 55 with so much still to give.

“After attending his funeral and listening to his wife [Toni] and daughter [Tia] speak, I asked if I could complete the challenge he started in his honour. Once they said yes, I pulled on the trainers and started to put in the miles.”