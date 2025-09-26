Roger Gracie Academy celebrates championship success

By Owen Bateman
Published 27th Sep 2025, 00:49 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Cara winning one of her matches
In February this year, the **Roger Gracie Academy (RGA) in Buckingham opened its doors with a launch event attended by Buckingham’s mayor. The martial arts academy prides itself on high-level instruction, excellent training, and first-class facilities.

Since opening, the academy has already made its mark on the international stage. 11-year-old Bella Boyse became a world champion, a remarkable achievement for such a young athlete.

The success hasn’t stopped there. One of the academy’s own instructors, Cara Waller, who has been teaching since day one, was crowned British National Masters Champion on Sunday, 21 September, winning the open weight division—widely regarded as the toughest category in the sport.

Adding to the celebration, Rhea Simpson, a dedicated student and full-time firefighter, won both of her divisions, earning the title of two-time British National Champion.

Rhea takes first placeplaceholder image
Rhea takes first place

RGA Buckingham is especially proud of its commitment to supporting women in martial arts. The academy offers women-only sessions, hosts a regular “She Leads” week—featuring female guest instructors—and provides an automatic 25% discount for all women who train.

Next up for Waller and Simpson is the Warehouse BJJ Tournament, which boasts a £10,000 prize fund. Both athletes are training hard to build on their recent success.

The team at RGA Buckingham looks forward to **continuing their growth, supporting the local community, and inspiring the next generation of champions.

RGA Buckingham is conveniently located in the town centre, behind the Royal Mail delivery office on Market Hill.

