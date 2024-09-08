Purple Pickleball launches classes in Halton for popular new sport

It might not have made it to the Olympics just yet, but Pickleball is rapidly becoming the most talked about sport in town. And to make sure Buckinghamshire locals can get in on the action, new club Purple Pickleball is opening its doors to players from next week.

The paddle sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis and is gaining a reputation for it's accessibility and sociability.

Based out of Halton Tennis Club, Purple Pickleball has access to an impressive 12 indoor and 3 outdoor Pickleball courts, with adult classes for all levels running on Monday and Wednesday evening, and Tuesday and Thursday lunchtimes.

Coaches Alan Hutchinson and Mike James set up the club after finding themselves hooked on the game and realising it's potential. Alan says: “We ran taster classes over the summer and I didn't seen anyone give Pickleball a go and not walk away with a huge smile, as its just so much fun! It's also really easy to pick up, with simple rules, so you can get a game going very quickly, without weeks of learning skills first.”

Coaches Alan and Mike

Alan, who won the singles at The English Opens earlier this summer, as well as the doubles with Mike, continues: “Because the courts are smaller than tennis, and there is a lot of play up near the net, there is a real social aspect to it too, especially in doubles games. You can exert as much or little physical effort as you like, and still have a great match.”

Pickleball is played on a court that is 20 feet wide and 44 feet long, the same dimensions as a doubles badminton court. It also features a non-volley zone, randomly called ‘the kitchen’ by those in the know, which extends 7 feet from the net on both sides. The game can be played as singles or doubles with players using solid paddles made of wood or composite, to hit a perforated ball over the net.

In the US, where the game was originally created by theee dads in their backyard, the game has now overtaken tennis in popularity, and every celebrity from Taylor Swift to Bill Gates seems to have been spotted with paddle in hand.

To join in the fun book a Purple Pickleball class from next week (16th September). £10 a session (or £7.50 on a Tues), with all equipment provided.

Times are: Monday & Wednesday 8-9.30pm ; Tuesday 1-2pm; Thursday 1-2.30pm . Courts are also available to hire for £16/hr for outdoors, or £24/hr for indoors. Go to www.haltontennis.co.uk/pickleball for more information or to make a booking.