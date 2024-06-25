​Victory for Gunn in USA

Ross Gunn will be in action in the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa this weekend (Photo courtesy of SRO/JEP)

​Ross Gunn was victorious in the GTD Pro class of the IMSA Six Hours of Watkins Glen in the United States on Sunday, driving a Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage with Alex Riberas.

The Vale-based racer was placed second in the GTD Pro class with just a handful of laps remaining, and was looking for a way into the top spot when the erstwhile class leader, Tommy Milner (Chevrolet), was forced to make a last lap dash to the pits for fuel.

Gunn was thus able to sweep into the lead and claim a memorable victory, saying: "Thanks to all the guys at Heart of Racing for a great job in our Vantage and thanks to my team-mate, Alex Riberas, for doing an amazing job."

Gunn is unable to rest on his laurels though as he now travels straight to Belgium for this weekend's Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa - the world's leading GT3 endurance race.

The twice round the clock race will feature nearly 70 GT3 cars, and Gunn is scheduled to race the number 34 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage.

Sharing driving duties with David Pittard and Henrique Chaves, Gunn and his team-mates will line-up in the race's Pro class racing against many factory-supported crews.

Starting on Saturday afternoon, Gunn and all Spa 24 Hours competitors will take part in pre-race qualifying sessions on Thursday and Friday, with the famous curtain-raising Spa Parade taking place tonight (Wdnesday).

*Beechdean AMR were out of luck at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend when an opening lap incident involving their Aston Martin Vantage GT3 saw them retire from a round of the British GT Championship.

Andrew Howard was sharing the Vale-based Aston Martin with Jessica Hawkins, but the Beechdean AMR team principal found himself in the centre of an opening corner crash that eliminated several cars and saw the race stopped to allow trackside barrier repairs.

The race later resumed, and was won by the 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG of Kevin Tse and Maxi Goetz.

*Tom Ingram is second in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship standings after three Oulton Park races on Sunday marked the halfway stage.

