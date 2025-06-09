Vale-based Ross Gunn is all set for Le Mans

Ross Gunn at speed during Sunday's pre-event Test Day at Le Mans (Photo David Lord/Beckett)

​The 93rd running of the famous Grand Prix d'Endurance will take place at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans this weekend, and the British Aston Martin Valkyrie car will make its debut in the legendary race.

Two V12-powered Aston Martin Valkyrie cars will compete in the race leading Hypercar class, and will battle for victory in an event that takes place around a 13.6km course that part uses closed public roads.

Aston Martin famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 with their DBR1 sportscar driven by Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori, and the marque has not won overall at La Sarthe since.

Ross Gunn will represent Aston Martin this weekend, and the Vale-based driver will race car number 007 with fellow British racers, Harry Tincknell and Tom Gamble.

Gunn has raced at Le Mans previously, but arrives for this year's race with the expectations of the thousands of British fans at trackside weighing on his shoulders.

The number 009 Valkyrie will be driven by Alex Riberas, Marco Sorensen and Roman De Angelis.

Gunn says, "The Valkyrie V12 has attracts so much attention for its looks and sound. We hope we can put in a good performance for everyone this weekend, although we know that the pace at the front is very fast.”

During Sunday's pre-event Test Day, Gunn set the 18th fastest time on a day when Toyota set the pace.

Track action at Le Mans starts today (Wednesday) with free practice and qualifying sessions, and continue tomorrow. The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans starts at 4pm (3pm UK time) on Saturday.

*Aston Clinton's Josh Steed made his Le Mans track debut on Sunday, when he contested a Ligier European Series race that took place during the 24 Hours of Le Mans Test Day.

Driving a Ligier JSP4-Ford prototype for Nielsen Racing, Steed and his team-mate, Ben Caisley, raced to a fine fifth place finish in an event won by Romain Boeckler.

*Tom Ingram scored his first victory of the 2025 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season at Thruxton on Sunday.

Driving a Hyundai for Team Vertu EXCELR8, the Vale-based racer dominantly won the day's opener, then bagged second place finishes in the remaining two races, and is now psecond in the Drivers' Standings.