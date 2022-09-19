Vale-based drivers impress at Goodwood Revival

Mark Gillies won the Goodwood Trophy in ERA R3A (Photo James Beckett)

Driving Dick Skipworth's ERA R3A, Mark Gillies scored an impressive victory in the Goodwood Trophy for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars after overcoming problems during qualifying that meant he had to start well down the pack.

A hard-charging drive in the green ERA saw him sweep into the lead in the closing stages.

Passing the chequered flag narrowly ahead the ERA R11B of David Morris, Gillies said afterwards: "Driving an ERA around Goodwood is such an amazing experience. I would like to thank Dick (Skipworth) for entrusting me with his wonderful car and I am really happy for everyone involved with the running of this great car."

Josh Brookes pictured riding Ben Kingham's Vincent Black Shadow at Goodwood (Photo James Beckett)

Duncan Ricketts crossed the line in eighth position driving his ERA E-Type GP1, a well-deserved result in a race that featured the racing return of a famous BRM V16 in the hands of Rob Hall.

Ben Kingham teamed-up with British Superbike racer, Josh Brookes, to contest the two-leg Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy - the Revival's only racing event for classic motorcycles.

The duo rode superbly, finishing third in Saturday's opening 25-minute race, before winning Sunday's race in memorable fashion.

Kingham started the bike for the second race and moved into the lead during the mandatory round of rider change pit-stops, allowing Brookes to use all of his superbike riding skills to chase down and pass the leading James Hillier (Matchless) on the penultimate lap to win.

Kingham said: "To score victory at the Goodwood Revival is a dream for me. It was a pleasure to share my machine with Josh and this has been an amazing experience."

Brookes added: "The Goodwood Revival is pretty special and riding the Vincent Black Shadow with Ben has been brilliant."

The duo were placed second overall in the combined results, with overall victory narrowly going the way of James Hillier and George Thomas.

*James Wood's hopes of success at the Goodwood Revival in the event's Sussex Trophy were dashed as the flag dropped to start the feature race for 1950s sportsracing cars.

The transmission of Wood's Lotus failed, leaving him stranded as the packed grid of competitors were forced to swerve to avoid contact with the rear of his stricken car.

Having qualified sixth fastest, Wood had been looking to score a strong result in the 2-litre Lotus, but sadly the mechanical issues prevented him from racing.

On the opening day of the Revival, Wood demonstrated a Ferrari 375 IndyCar - the Grant Piston Ring Special, in a special Ferrari Anniversary Parade.

Wearing a crash helmet worn at Goodwood in the 1950s by his late father, Wood joined other famous drivers on-track for the parade, including Ellesborough resident, the three-time F1 world champion, Sir Jackie Stewart.