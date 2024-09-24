Two wins for Tom at Silverstone but agony for Biswell at Brands

Tom Ingram leads Ash Sutton at Silverstone on Sunday. Photo: James Beckett.

​Tom Ingram won two Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship races at a rain-soaked Silverstone on Sunday to leave the local track locked equal on points at the top of the BTCC standings with title rival, Laser BMW racer, Jake HiIl.

Driving a Hyundai for the EXCELR8 Bristol Street Motors team, Vale-based Ingram won the opening BTCC race of the Silverstone weekend after starting from pole position. Heavy rain made for difficult conditions, but Ingram drove well to head home Hill and Dan Cammish (Ford) to start racing in style.

Fourth in the day's second race, finishing behind Hill and Colin Turkington (BMW), Ingram knew that the final race of the weekend would be all-important, and the local racer took an early lead as the race started in near monsoon conditions.

Race officials took the decision to stop action on the grounds of safety, and as the weather cleared and darkness approached, a short restart was scheduled that would allow the race to be officially counted as a point-scoring championship round.

Ingram took the lead, managing to hold off Ash Sutton (Ford), the reigning champion, on the final lap to score a well-deserved victory and his second of the weekend.

Afterwards Ingram said: "That's how you do that! It was pretty wet out there, but I just kept my head and knew I had to stay on the track. Quite literally every point counts right now, and we can head to Brands Hatch for a title decider in just two week's time."

Ingram and Jake Hill are tied on 365 points after twenty-seven races across the 2024 season, with Sutton 33 points back on 332.

*Quainton's Mark Biswell ended his 2024 motorcycle road racing season at Brands Hatch last weekend, contesting races at the British Motor Cycle Racing Club (BMCRC) Championship Finals meeting.

Riding a Bizzle Bikesport-entered YZF-R6 Yamaha, Biswell opened the weekend in style, winning his class in two races of the Thunderbike Ultra & Thunderbike Extreme Championship.

Heading home his nearest rival, Shaun Wallis (Yamaha), in both of Saturday's encounters, Biswell was hoping of scoring further success on Sunday but an accident in his opening race ended his day early.

A damp track at Paddock Hill Bend caught Biswell, tipping him off. Although uninjured, Biswell's bike suffered some damage, enough for him to retire from the rest of the meeting.

Speaking afterwards, Biswell said, "Saturday was great, winning twice was a good start and I was looking forward to the final day of the season.

"Sadly I fell at Paddock Hill Bend and that caused enough damage to force me out. I will repair my bike over the winter months, and I look forward to racing again next season."

*The Beechdean AMR team will be in action at Brands Hatch this weekend in the final British GT Championship event of the season. The Vale-based GT team will field their Beechdean-supported Aston Martin Vantage GT3, and it will be driven by Andrew Howard and Jessica Hawkins.

The Steller Motorsport team will be represented in the GT4 division by Jordan Albert and Tim Docker with an Audi, while Sennan Fielding and Andrew Bentley will drive a Steller Motorsport Audi R8 GT3 in the Michelin Le Mans Cup event at the Mugello track in Italy.