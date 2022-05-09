Top five finish for former champions at Silverstone

Andrew Howard drove a Paddock Motorsport McLaren at Silverstone last weekend as team-mate to Martin Plowman (Photo James Beckett)

The largest grid of GT3 and GT4 cars seen in the championship for several seasons took to the famous 3.6-mile Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday morning, for a 3-hour race that is regarded as British GT's 'jewel in the crown' event. With a large crowd at trackside, the GT racers didn't disappoint with overall race victory only decided on the final lap. The Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan driven by Sandy Mitchell and Adam Balon was able to hold of a strong challenge by the Garage 59 team of Marvin Kirchhofer and Alexander West to win by just 0.529 secs. at the fall of the chequered flag!

Finishing in fifth position was the Vale-based 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3 of former British GT champions, Jonny Adam and Flick Haigh. The duo enjoyed the first race of their planned partial campaign, with Haigh starting at the wheel of the number 75 car. Strong progress during the opening stint of the race allowed Adam, a racer who is regularly seen driving for Aston Martin, to build on the car's progress after the opening round of mandatory pit stops.

Racing hard to the chequered flag, the pairing crossed the line just under a minute behind the overall race winners. Finishing four places further back in the results was Andrew Howard and his Paddock Motorsport team-mate, Martin Plowman. Howard is normally seen driving one of his own Beechdean Aston Martin Racing entries in the GT Challenge Endurance Cup, but for one weekend he joined the Paddock Motorsport squad as a stand-in for their regular racer, TV celebrity, and former 'Strictly Come Dancing' champion, Kelvin Fletcher.

Multiple British GT champion, Jonny Adam, teamed-up with Flick Haigh for the 2Seas Motorsport team at Silverstone last weekend (Photo James Beckett)

Howard enjoyed his McLaren debut, saying, "I had a good time with the Paddock Motorsport team. It was good to race at Silverstone, and now I am looking forward to continuing my season with the Beechdean Aston Martin team at Paul Ricard early in June."

Sadly the day was short for the second 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes, driven by James Cottingham and Lewis Williamson. Caught out in an opening lap incident, the DK Engineering-backed Mercedes was a casualty and retirement at Club Corner before the end of lap one, while the Newbridge Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT4 of Matt Topham and Darren Turner raced to overall GT4 success. The British GT Championship seasojn continues at Donington Park on May 30th.