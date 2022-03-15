Success for Maxwell swimmers at county championships

Poppy Baybutt, Layla Richmond, Angelica Ross and Hollie Whaymand

Maxwell Swim Club saw their highest position ranking since 2012, reclaiming the Top Junior Club (13 Year and under) by 120 points clear of the second place club. The overall standings saw Maxwell finish 2nd by less than a 100 points behind the winning club.

The club finished with an amazing 197 medals (80 golds, 59 silver and 58 bronze) with over 200 top 8 finishes across the 5 weekends of the county championships, completing 9 Open Age group wins and 24 top 3 open finishes, rounding off with 8 Junior Age group wins (16 years and under) and 17 top 3 finishes.

Finally the club won 8 relay medals across the weekends to finish off a fantastic county championships.

Maxwell Swim Club's county squad

Further Successes:

Over the course of the past 12 months, the stellar performances from the swimmers have seen Imogen Walton, Poppy Baybutt, Rowan Cyster and Kenji McDade qualify for British Selection Trials in April.