​Steller win at Silverstone

Steller Motorsport were class winners in the British GT Championship at Silverstone last weekend with their Audi R8 GT3 car. (Photo: James Beckett)

​On their return to the British GT Championship at Silverstone last weekend, Vale-based Steller Motorsport were the toast of the Silver-Am class of the series by scoring victory with their Audi R8 GT3 Evo 2 driven by Matt Topham and Darren Burke.

With a large crowd in attendance under a warm April sun, the Silverstone 500 titled race, the 'Blue Riband' feature event of the British GT Championship season, lived up to its pre-event expectations and delivered a wonderful spectacle of GT racing around the 3.6-mile Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

Right from the get-go, competition was fierce and when the chequered flag fell after three full hours of racing the margin between the race-winning Paradine Competition BMW M4 GT3 of Darren Leung and Dan Harper and the second-placed 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes of Charles Dawson and Kiern Jewiss was only just 0.580 seconds.

For Steller Motorsport the weekend started strongly, with a good performance by their number 27 car during the opening free practice session. The V10-powered car continued to show good pace throughout the following sessions, and on a weekend when he was able to announce a membership to the famous British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), Topham took the start of the race in the Audi - quickly made up positions.

As the race progressed, and with Burke also taking his turn behind the wheel, the duo reached the finish in ninth position - winners of the Silver-Am class, heading home the second place class finishing Beechdean Aston Martin of Andrew Howard and Tom Wood by a distance of just over half-a-minute.

Topham said: "This was a great weekend. I really want to thank the team for all of their hard work. It was great to see the Audi R8 GT3 in the colours of 'Skully', and I am looking forward to the next time I race."

Gary Blackham, team principal of Steller Motorsport, said, "This was a great team effort. Everyone did a super job all weekend."

* The GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup powered by AWS visits Britain for the only time during 2025 this weekend, with the international GT series visiting Brands Hatch. Two one-hour races around the former 2.6-mile Grand Prix Circuit will take place on Sunday, with a capacity grid of thirty GT3 specification cars lining-up to compete.

Following their British GT class victory at Silverstone, there will be no rest though for Steller Motorsport who will be racing their Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in Kent. The car that made an impressive first appearance in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup at Paul Ricard a few weeks back, and for Brands Hatch the number 24 Corvette will be driven by Matisse Lismont, the Belgian racer who drove for Steller Motorsport in France, and new-signing, Jesse Salmenautio.

Max Daymond, race director of Steller Motorsport, said earlier this week, "We are looking forward to Brands Hatch. The event will be our first GT World Challenge Sprint Cup race meeting, and we know that competition will be tough but we certainly are looking forward to racing our Corvette in Britain for the first time with our new exciting driver pairing"

* Tom Ingram finished second in each of Kwik Fit British Touring Championship races at Donington Park on Sunday. The Team Vertu Hyundai driver finished behind double winner Ash Sutton (Ford) and team-mate Tom Chilton and will head to Brands Hatch in for the next event placed second in the points table. Aylesbury's Josh Porter scored a best result of fourth from his three Vertu Mini Challenge outings.

* Aston Clinton's Josh Steed will be at the Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend to race a Ligier JS P4 in the second Ligier European Series event of the 2025 season. The local youngster will share driving duties with Ben Caisley in races at the track located in the south of France near Marseille.

* Mark Biswell will be in motorcycle action this weekend. The Quainton racer will ride a Bizzle Bikesport-entered Yamaha R6 in British Motorcycle Racing Club races.