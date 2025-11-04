​Smyth takes Trophy victory at Silverstone

The start of the Walter Hayes Trophy Grand Final at Silverstone last weekend. Photo: JEP.

​On a weekend when it was celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Walter Hayes Trophy for Formula Ford 1600 cars once again provided spectacular action at Silverstone with the event's Grand Final on Sunday afternoon won in spectacular style by Irish youngster Jason Smyth.

​Smyth started the weekend as a pre-event favourite but his hopes of adding the Walter Hayes Trophy to his already impressive haul of trophies from the 2025 season looked shattered after he was handed a post race penalty by officials following his semi-final race for causing a collision with reigning champion, Rory Smith.

A penalty then dropped him to 13th position on the grid for the Grand Final.

There was some doubt if Smyth would actually appear and take his position on the grid for the final because of the penalty, but at the last moment he decided to compete and appeared in the pre-race assembly area at the wheel of his Team Dolan Van Diemen.

As the race started pole position sitter, Andrew Rackstraw, was slow away in his KMR Sport Spectrum which handed the advantage to Team Dolan racer, Niall Murray. As the lead swapped places continually between multiple drivers, Smyth was able to move up the running order and into contention - and soon he was making a move for the lead.

A large Silverstone crowd was enthralled as the Walter Hayes Trophy racers served up the circuit's race of the year at the final race event of the season, and with the laps running out, Smyth went for the leading position, and holding off a fierce last lap challenge, he rounded the final corner and headed to the chequered flag to win, and score victory for Ireland in Formula Ford racing's blue riband event.

Andrew Rackstraw crossed the line in second position, with KC Ensor-Smith finishing third completing a South African 2-3 on the podium.

Afterwards Smyth said, "This is such an amazing feeling. I have never had the Irish national anthem played for any of my races before, this really is emotional.

"I was confident I could win this race, and I said to my Dad before the start, let me race and I know I can win from thirteenth on the grid. I did, and I am so happy."

Winslow's Lewis Fox enjoyed a superb run throughout the competition, to finish eighth in the Grand Final - an exceptional performance in a competition that saw 106 racers line-up to start on Saturday morning. Driving a Ray GR25 for Team Fox Racing, Fox finished fifth in Heat 3 of the event on Saturday to qualify for the semi-finals, where he finished seventh in the second such race.

Keeping out of trouble during the frantic early exchanges of the Grand Final, Fox was in the leading group of cars as the field of cars charged towards the finish line, completing a memorable weekend for him and the Buckingham-based Team Fox Racing, a squad run by his brother, Dan.

Aylesbury's Anthony Denham, making a Walter Hayes Trophy debut, finished twelfth in the Carl Hamer Trophy Final for Pre '82 FF1600 cars driving a Van Diemen RF80. Earlier in the weekend he finished twelfth in the Pre Final for the same class.

*The Walter Hayes Trophy marked the retirement of long-standing Silverstone commentator, Ian Titchmarsh. Known as the 'Voice of Silverstone', Ian Titchmarsh has been lead commentator at the local track in the north of the region for over 50 years, and Sunday's post race podium ceremony saw him take to the microphone for the final time. After the ceremony had been completed, David Addison, ITV Sport's British Touring Car Championship commentator, spoke about Ian's career and Stuart Pringle, CEO of Silverstone Circuits, made a presentation to him to thank him for his service and for being the voice that people have loved listening to for half a century.

*The 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season rounds out this weekend with the BAPCO Energies 8 Hours race taking place in Bahrain. The WEC season started in Qatar back in February, and visited France in June for the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, and this weekend's race will mark the final outing of the year for the Heart of Racing Aston Martin team.

The squad will field two Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercars and an Aston Martin Vantage LMGT3 in the contest, with Vale-based racer, Ross Gunn, rejoining the team to drive the number 007 class leading Valkyrie Hypercar with Harry Tincknell and Tom Gamble and Ross Gunn, while the 009 Valkyrie will be raced by Alex Riberas, Marco Sorensen and Roman De Angelis. Team boss, Ian James, will drive the number 27 Aston Martin LMGT3 with Zach Robichon and Matteo Drudi.

Ross Gunn says, "It is great to be back in the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the final WEC race of the season. This year has been memorable in so many ways, and we hope we can finish it off in style this weekend."

Free Practice for all competitors starts tomorrow (Thursday) with the final race of the season taking place on Saturday.