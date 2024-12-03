Ross ​Gunn impressed by Jeddah circuit after Endurance Cup challenge

Ross Gunn is pictured in action last weekend (Photo courtesy of JEP/SRO)

Ross Gunn was in action as ​the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Endurance Cup reached its conclusion on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, with the Jeddah Grand Prix track hosting the final event of what has been a highly competitive season of GT3 racing.

Making its debut in the Saudi kingdom, the GT World Challenge took the opportunity to once again provided a thrilling race, with 47 cars lining-up to start the Jeddah 6 Hours titled event.

Right in the middle of the action was Vale-based racer, Gunn, who travelled from recent duties in the United States testing the Aston Martin Valkyrie at Daytona to the Middle East to take part.

Joining David Pittard and Henrique Chaves for the event to race an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the Walkenhorst Motorsport team, Gunn and his team-mates raced hard throughout.

However, a few small problems left the trio frustrated after qualifying, but a determined performance in the main event saw them move the Aston Martin from 46th overall and into the top seven positions for a period.

However, penalties during the final hour of racing saw the car drop out of the top ten - crossing the line 11th at the fall of the chequered flag.

Speaking afterwards, Gunn said: "I enjoyed the incredible challenge of the Jeddah race circuit, and I want to thank all at Walkenhorst Motorsport for the top strategy and pit work throughout the race and of course, my team-mates for their great efforts."

At the front of the field, overall victory in the race went to the Team Mann Filter Mercedes AMG of Lucas Auer, Maro Engel and Daniel Morad, with the Ferrari squad AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors team securing the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS teams' and drivers' titles.

The race was neutralised for a long period by a long Full-Course Yellow and Safety Car period which was caused by a heavy crash involving the #111 CSA Racing Audi and the #8 Kessel Racing Ferrari, with racing resuming after drivers had been taken for medical checks and the trackside barriers repaired.

The 6 Hours of Jeddah took Fanatec GT Europe to a new and highly impressive venue, one that received universal praise from the drivers, with 11,500 people were trackside to witness the nation’s first GT endurance race. Though the post season celebrations have just begun, preparations for the 2025 championship are already underway, with the approaching Fanatec GT World Challenge season set to commence in just three months. Cars will then be back on-track for the official championship Prologue at Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France.