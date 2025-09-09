Racers head to Goodwood

James Wood pictured in action during the Goodwood Revival last year (Photo: James Beckett)

The Goodwood Revival, motorsport's annual high-profile and high-speed trip down memory lane, is set to take place this weekend when a priceless selection of historic racing cars will entertain across three days of the very best in nostalgic race action.

The former RAF Westhampnett airfield, now known as the Goodwood Motor Circuit, transports itself back annually to a bygone era and with visitors attending the event wearing fashions from the 1930s to 1960s, the Revival's place in the autumnal social calendar has been long-established.

A number of regional racers and teams will be in action throughout the event, that starts with race qualifying early on Friday morning. The opening race of the event will see competitors recreating the Goodwood 9 Hours of the 1950s and racing into the sunset on Friday in he Freddie March Trophy, before the Goodwood Trophy kicks off proceedings on Saturday morning.

Rich Woolmer is set to star in the HWM-Cadillac on Friday, while Gary Pearson will also be seen across the weekend in a variety of cars, notably a Jaguar D Type. Buckingham's Andy Wallace, winner of the 1988 24 Hours of Le Mans, has been seen in previous years at the Goodwood Revival in a Jaguar D Type, often the Nigel Webb owned 1955 'Long Nose' car, and he should feature again this weekend.

Nick Topliss is set to race his English Racing Automobile ERA R4A, and Mark Gillies will drive the ERA R3A belonging to Dick Skipworth in the Goodwood Trophy - a race won for the last two years by Ian Baxter in an Alta.

Marino Franchitti and 7-time former NASCAR cup champion, Jimmie Johnson, will also race a number of cars, while James Wood is expected to be in action in the Sussex Trophy for 1950s sportsracing cars.

*Lee Rance scored fourth and fifth place overall finishes in the EMRA Open races at Mallory Park's East Midland Racing Association motorcycle race meeting on Sunday.

Riding an 1100cc Aprilia, Rance's performances saw him classified second and third in class in his two races around the fast lakeside track in Leicestershire. Buckingham's William Round, was making his Mallory Park EMRA debut on a Kawasaki 400cc in GP80 & 450 Mini Twin races, but sadly the youngster posted retirements in the opening two of his scheduled four race outings.

*Silverstone will echo to the sound of the European Le Mans Series this weekend, when the Automobile Club de l'Ouest sanctioned series returns to race in Britain for the first time since 2019.

Some of the competitors seen in June's 24 Hours of Le Mans will be in action in the 4 Hours of Silverstone race that takes place on Sunday afternoon. Also on-track at Silverstone will be races for the Michelin Le Mans Cup and the Ligier European Series.

*Andrew Howard will join forces with Venture Engineering for the Barcelona 24 Hours, a race taking place later this month at the Circuit de Catalunya, in a GT4 specification Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Vale-based racer Howard, who is contesting rounds of the British GT Championship this year for his own Beechdean AMR team, contested the Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours in Belgium this summer, and he will now bring considerable experience to the Venture Engineering team.

Venture Engineering team manager Matt George, said, “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Andrew to our driving team for the upcoming Barcelona 24 Hours. Andrew has a wealth of speed and experience that will be vital for helping us achieve our goal of winning this year’s championship. Having recently had success at Spa Andrew will no doubt be a great addition to our line-up."

Howard said: “I’m really excited to be joining Venture Engineering for the Barcelona 24 Hours. It’s been almost ten years since I last raced in GT4 machinery, so this is both a challenge and a bit of a homecoming for me. The GT4 category has developed a huge amount in that time, and stepping back into it with such a competitive team is a great opportunity."